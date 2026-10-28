Transformation Of Ontex Progressing Well Q3 Impacted By Steep Input Cost Increases Full-Year Adj. EBITDA Outlook Lowered To €143-148 Million
|Business results
|Q3
|9 months
|in € million
|2026
|2025
|%
|2026
|2025
|%
|Revenue
|427.9
|445.4
|-3.9%
|1,282.7
|1,325.7
|-3.2%
|Operating expenses (excl. depreciation & amortization)
|(401.9)
|(394.8)
|-1.8%
|(1,178.6)
|(1,188.9)
|+0.9%
|Adj. EBITDA
|25.9
|50.6
|-49%
|104.1
|136.8
|-24%
|Adj. EBITDA margin
|6.1%
|11.4%
|-5.3pp
|8.1%
|10.3%
|-2.2pp
|Income and expenses related to changes to Group structure
|(2.5)
|(0.7)
|n.a.
|(11.8)
|(3.1)
|n.a.
|Income and expenses related to major litigations
|(1.1)
|(0.1)
|n.a.
|(1.3)
|(0.5)
|n.a.
|Income and expenses related to impairments of assets
|0.0
|(1.2)
|n.a.
|(143.9)
|(3.6)
|n.a.
|Depreciation & amortization
|(21.9)
|(19.3)
|-14%
|(64.1)
|(57.4)
|-12%
|Operating profit/(loss)
|0.4
|29.3
|-99%
|(117.2)
|72.1
|n.a.
|Revenue
|2025
|Volume
|Price
|2026
|Forex
|2026
|in € million
|/mix
|LFL
|Q3
|Adult care
|201.3
|+0.5
|+2.3
|204.1
|+1.0
|205.0
|Baby care
|176.2
|-16.0
|+1.0
|161.2
|+1.0
|162.2
|Feminine care
|59.7
|-7.0
|+0.9
|53.6
|+0.1
|53.7
|Group
|445.4
|-22.6
|+3.1
|425.8
|+2.1
|427.9
|-5.1%
|+0.7%
|-4.4%
|+0.5%
|-3.9%
|9 months
|Adult care
|607.4
|+3.9
|+2.3
|613.5
|+1.5
|615.1
|Baby care
|528.1
|-31.3
|-1.5
|495.3
|-5.1
|490.2
|Feminine care
|173.7
|-11.3
|-1.8
|160.7
|-0.3
|160.4
|Group
|1,325.7
|-38.9
|-0.3
|1,286.4
|-3.8
|1,282.7
|-2.9%
|-0.0%
|-3.0%
|-0.3%
|-3.2%
|Adj. EBITDA
|2025
|Reve-
|Net
|Forex
|2026
|in € million
|nue
|costs
|Q3
|50.6
|-7.1
|-18.2
|+0.6
|25.9
|-14%
|-36%
|+1.3%
|-49%
|9 months
|136.8
|-19.3
|-15.8
|+2.4
|104.1
|-14%
|-12%
|+1.8%
|-24%
|Reconciliation of net financial debt
|30/09
|31/12
|in € million
|2026
|2025
|Non-current interest-bearing debts
|510.9
|518.1
|Current interest-bearing debts
|107.4
|129.3
|Gross financial debt
|618.3
|647.4
|Cash & cash equivalents
|82.4
|70.4
|Net financial debt
|535.8
|577.0
|Adj. EBITDA (LTM)
|142.9
|175.6
|Leverage ratio
|3.75x
|3.29x
Q3 2026 results
Revenue amounted to €428 million, stable compared to the previous two quarters and down 4% like for like versus a strong third quarter of 2025, reflecting a 5% decline in volumes. Adult care volumes were broadly stable, as continued strength in the healthcare channel offset softer activity in retail. Baby care volumes declined by 9%, mainly due to exits from some overseas contracts and lower baby diaper sales in Europe, where market demand continued to soften by a high-single-digit percentage, both overall and for retailer brands. Lower baby diaper sales were partly offset by continued growth in baby pants. In North America, baby volumes were largely stable, as the ramp-up of recently won contracts, also mostly for baby pants, offset weaker market demand. Feminine care volumes declined by 12%, reflecting the exits from contract manufacturing contracts in North America and from select overseas contracts. Growth in the categories prioritized by Ontex had a favorable mix impact, which, together with pricing, contributed a positive 1%.
Adjusted EBITDA amounted to €26 million, down 49% year on year, as raw material and transportation costs rose steeply during the quarter at approximately 10% above the start of the year, driven in particular by nonwoven materials, superabsorbent polymers, backsheet materials, packaging and fuel. The Focus to Value program delivered €16 million savings in the quarter, which lowered the cost base by about 4%. These were insufficient to offset raw material and other input cost inflation, resulting in a net cost impact of €(18) million compared with the prior year. The sales price increases to pass through cost inflation, ramped up more slowly than anticipated, which combined with the lower volumes resulted in a €(7) million revenue decrease impact. The adjusted EBITDA margin decreased by 5.3 percentage points year on year to 6.1%.
Operating profit was €0.4 million, versus €29 million in Q3 2025, reflecting the decrease in adjusted EBITDA. In addition to €(22) million of depreciation and amortization, the result includes €(4) million of one-off costs, mainly restructuring provisions related to the Focus to Value program.
Net financial debt decreased to €536 million at the end of September from €540 million at the end of June, and was €41 million lower than at the end of 2025. The lower adjusted EBITDA was offset by working capital inflows, including extended supplier payment terms, by disciplined capital expenditure and by lower lease liabilities. Ontex's financing facilities remain solid, based on the €400 million outstanding bond, maturing in 2030, and the revolving credit facility for up to €270 million, extending until 2029. They also include off-balance sheet factoring for €197 million at the end of September. Liquidity remained strong at €272 million, consisting of €82 million cash and cash equivalents and €190 million undrawn under the revolving credit facility. Due to the lower last-twelve-months adjusted EBITDA, however, the leverage ratio increased to 3.75x, compared to 3.22x at the end of June.
Subsequent event
Ontex Russia was placed under interim administration pursuant to a Russian presidential decree dated October 15, 2026. A government-appointed interim administrator has assumed operational control of Ontex's subsidiary, which will lead to its deconsolidation in the fourth quarter. At the end of September, the Russian subsidiary held €19 million of cash and €30 million of lease liabilities. As such, the deconsolidation reduces Ontex's net financial debt by €10 million on a pro forma basis, while the expected impact on the fourth-quarter adjusted EBITDA is a reduction by approximately €2 million. Both impacts are reflected in our revised outlook.
2026 outlook
Persistent geopolitical instability continues to drive volatile exchange rates and input cost inflation, keeping raw material and other energy-related costs higher for longer than anticipated. Ontex is mitigating these through pricing, mix management and the Focus to Value savings program. Pricing is making an increasingly positive contribution, a trend that is expected to continue. However, the persistent volatile and elevated cost environment combined with slower-than-anticipated pricing ramp-up, lower sales volumes, and the deconsolidation of Ontex's Russian subsidiary, have led Ontex to revise its full-year 2026 outlook as follows:
- Adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of €143 to €148 million (previously €165 to €180 million), with the fourth-quarter adjusted EBITDA expected between €39 and €44 million; Free cash flow to be in the range of €(10) to €0 million (previously €(25) to €(10) million); Leverage ratio not to exceed 3.75x at year end (previously 3.5x).
Practical information
Disclaimer
This report may include forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements regarding or based upon our management's current intentions, beliefs or expectations relating to, among other things, Ontex's future results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, prospects, growth, strategies or developments in the industry in which we operate. By their nature, forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results or future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied thereby. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions could adversely affect the outcome and financial effects of the plans and events described herein. Forward-looking statements contained in this report regarding trends or current activities should not be taken as a report that such trends or activities will continue in the future. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. You should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this report.
The information contained in this report is subject to change without notice. No re-report or warranty, express or implied, is made as to the fairness, accuracy, reasonableness or completeness of the information contained herein and no reliance should be placed on it. Amounts in the report are shown mostly in € million for reasons of transparency. This may give rise to rounding differences in the tables presented in the report. This report has been prepared in Dutch and translated into English. In the case of discrepancies between the two versions, the Dutch version will prevail.
Corporate information
The financial information in this document of Ontex Group NV for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 was authorized for issue in accordance with a resolution of the Board on September 27, 2026.
Audio webcast
Management will host an audio webcast for investors and analysts on October 28, 2026 at 12:00 CET / 11:00 BT. To attend, click on . A replay will be available on the same link shortly after the live presentation. A copy of the presentation slides will be made available beforehand on .
Financial calendar
- February 11, 2027 FY & Q4 2026 results publication April 30, 2027 Q1 2027 results publication May 5, 2027 Annual general meeting July 29, 2027 Q2 & H1 2027 results publication October 28, 2027 Q3 2027 results publication
Enquiries
|Investors
|Geoffroy Raskin
|+32 53 333 730
|...
|Media
|Catherine Weyne
|+32 53 333 622
|...
About Ontex
Ontex is a leading international developer and producer of baby care, feminine care and adult care products, both for retailers and healthcare, primarily in Europe and North America. The group employs around 5,000 people, with plants and offices in 12 countries, and its innovative products are distributed in around 100 countries. Ontex is headquartered in Aalst, Belgium and is listed on Euronext Brussel. To keep up with the latest news, visit ontex.com or follow Ontex on LinkedIn.
ONTEX Group NV
Korte Keppestraat 21 – 9320 Erembodegem (Aalst) – Belgium 0550.880.915 RPR Ghent – Division Dendermonde
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