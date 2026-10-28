Hepsor AS Consolidated Unaudited Interim Report For Q3 2026 And Nine Months

The financial results for the reporting period were primarily affected by the limited inventory of completed apartments available for sale. The Group started the year with 28 completed apartments, of which only one remains unsold to date. By the publication date of this report, Hepsor had commenced the handover of apartments in the M12 development project in the Manufaktuuri Quarter, marking the end of a nearly two-year period during which no new residential buildings were completed by the Group in Estonia.

As at 30 September 2026, the potential sales revenue of Hepsor's development portfolio amounted to 535 million euros (30 September 2025: 385 million euros), of which residential real estate accounted for 86% (30 September 2025: 82%) and commercial real estate for 14% (30 September 2025: 18%).

The Group's sales revenue for the first nine months of 2026 was 7.6 million euros (9 months 2025: 30.9 million euros), and revenue for the third quarter of the reporting year was 1.3 million euros (Q3 2025: 8.8 million euros).

The Group's net loss for the first nine months of the reporting year was 3.2 million euros (9 months 2025: net profit of 1.5 million euros), of which the net loss attributable to the owners of the parent was 2.9 million euros (9 months 2025: net profit 0.9 million euros).

The Group's net loss for the third quarter amounted to 1.0 million euros (Q3 2025: net profit of 1.2 million euros), of which the loss attributable to owners of the parent company amounted to 1.0 million euros (Q3 2025: net profit of 1.1 million euros).

The Group's total assets increased by 44% year-on-year, reaching 116.0 million euros as at 30 September 2026 (30 September 2025: 80.7 million euros).

In September, Hepsor carried out its second public bond offering under its 20 million euro bond programme. A total of 974 investors subscribed for bonds worth 7.1 million euros. The initial offering was oversubscribed 2.4 times, and in response to strong investor demand, the issue size was increased from 3 million euros to 5 million euros.

Development projects under construction and on sale

During the first nine months of 2026, the Group concluded contracts under the law of obligations and real right contracts for the first-time sale of 175 apartments with a total value of 34.5 million euros, representing increases of 31% and 27%, respectively, compared with the same period of the previous year (9 months 2025: 134 apartments and 27.1 million euros).

At the end of the reporting quarter, the four-quarter average value of first-time sales reached 10.8 million euros (30 September 2025: 8.6 million euros), representing a year-on-year increase of 26%.

As at 30 September 2026, the Group had 7 residential development projects in pre-sale and sale (30 September 2025: 9 residential development projects), of which one had been completed and six were under construction.

The Group had 548 apartments under construction (30 September 2025: 374), comprising 289 apartments in Estonia (30 September 2025: 201) and 259 apartments in Latvia (30 September 2025: 173).

Commercial Real Estate

As at 30 September 2026, 92% of the leasable area in Hepsor's completed commercial real estate portfolio – comprising four projects with a total area of 16,678 m2 – is covered by lease agreements.

The shareholders of SIA“Riga Properties 4” decided not to proceed with the planned commercial real estate development project and to put the properties owned by the company up for sale. The decision was based on current demand in the commercial real estate market and the development prospects of the project.

Canadian development projects

The third quarter of 2026 was significant for Hepsor's Canadian development projects. Following decisions of Toronto City Council, building rights came into force for two development projects – Isabella and Elysium Glenavy.

The Isabella development project allows for the construction of a 70-storey rental apartment building with a gross building area of approximately 46,000 m2, and the Elysium Glenavy project a 36-storey rental apartment building with a gross building area of approximately 26,500 m2.

Together with the Weston Road project, which obtained building rights in 2025, the planned building volume has been achieved in three of Hepsor's five Canadian development projects.

Future outlook

The completion of two residential development projects is planned for the fourth quarter of 2026: the M12 development project at Manufaktuuri 12 in Tallinn, comprising 49 apartments, and the 360° Dzelzavas Residences development project in Riga, comprising 103 apartments. A total of 152 new apartments will be completed across the two projects, of which 75 had been sold under the law of obligations contracts as at 30 September 2026.

In the final quarter of the year, our primary focus will be on completing development projects currently under construction, selling apartments and preparing new projects.

In Estonia, key priorities include continuing the development of the Manufaktuuri Quarter and the construction of the first phase of the Paevälja Quarter. Construction of the Veski Keskus development project at Vana-Tartu mnt 49 in Rae Municipality is scheduled to commence in the fourth quarter. Veski Keskus will provide 3,551 m2 of lettable area, of which 96% is already covered by lease agreements.

In Latvia, we continue to prepare and implement several new residential development projects. Construction of the first phase of the development project at Starta 17 in Riga, comprising 84 apartments, is scheduled to commence in 2026.

Consolidated statement of financial position