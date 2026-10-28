Hepsor AS Consolidated Unaudited Interim Report For Q3 2026 And Nine Months
|in thousands of euros
|30 September 2026
|31 December 2025
|30 September 2025
|Assets
|Current assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|7,410
|3,821
|1,867
|Current financial investments
|50
|0
|0
|Trade and other receivables
|1,879
|1,807
|1,796
|Current loan receivables
|425
|0
|0
|Inventories
|76,628
|58,938
|53,994
|Total current assets
|86,392
|64,566
|57,657
|Non-current assets
|Property, plant and equipment
|208
|260
|274
|Intangible assets
|0
|0
|1
|Investment properties
|11,820
|11,820
|7,980
|Financial investments
|9,078
|7,837
|7,550
|Investments in joint ventures
|451
|26
|1
|Non-current loan receivables
|6,651
|6,521
|6,572
|Other non-current receivables
|1,351
|805
|631
|Total non-current assets
|29,559
|27,269
|23,009
|Total assets
|115,951
|91,835
|80,666
|Liabilities and equity
|Current liabilities
|Loans and borrowings
|1,617
|5,687
|8,192
|Current lease liabilities
|12
|50
|13
|Prepayments from customers
|4,530
|1,544
|1,211
|Trade and other payables
|7,973
|6,832
|5,255
|Total current liabilities
|14,132
|14,113
|14,671
|Non-current liabilities
|Loans and borrowings
|67,917
|42,060
|36,720
|Non-current lease liabilities
|112
|112
|162
|Other non-current liabilities
|9,213
|8,472
|7,500
|Total non-current liabilities
|77,242
|50,644
|44,382
|Total liabilities
|91,374
|64,757
|59,053
|Equity
|Share capital
|3,913
|3,913
|3,913
|Share premium
|8,917
|8,917
|8,917
|Reserves
|385
|385
|385
|Retained earnings
|11,362
|13,863
|8,398
|Total equity
|24,577
|27,078
|21,613
|incl. total equity attributable to owners of the parent
|16,999
|20,858
|21,323
|incl. non-controlling interest
|7,578
|6,220
|290
|Total liabilities and equity
|115,951
|91,835
|80,666
Consolidated statement of profit and loss and other comprehensive income
|in thousands of euros
|9 months 2026
|9 months 2025
|Q3 2026
|Q3 2025
|Revenue
|7,568
|30,888
|1,344
|8,825
|Cost of sales (-)
|-6,766
|-25,946
|-958
|-6,743
|Gross profit
|802
|4,942
|386
|2,082
|Marketing expenses (-)
|-799
|-676
|-303
|-228
|Administrative expenses (-)
|-1,420
|-1,356
|-559
|-438
|Other operating income
|44
|314
|27
|232
|Other operating expenses (-)
|-50
|-211
|-15
|-45
|Operating profit (-loss) of the year
|-1,423
|3,013
|-464
|1,603
|Financial income
|616
|322
|248
|165
|Financial expenses (-)
|-2,048
|-1,527
|-751
|-525
|Profit before tax
|-2,855
|1,808
|-967
|1,243
|Corporate income tax
|-323
|-283
|-1
|0
|Net profit (-loss) for the year
|-3,178
|1,525
|-968
|1,243
|Attributable to owners of the parent
|-2,878
|937
|-962
|1,133
|Non-controlling interest
|-300
|588
|-6
|110
|Other comprehensive income (-loss)
|Changes related to change of ownership
|-137
|-81
|-353
|-81
|Change in value of embedded derivatives with minority shareholders
|-98
|-534
|-59
|-106
|The effects of changes in foreign exchange rates
|-12
|-375
|29
|-83
|Other comprehensive income (-loss) for the period
|-247
|-990
|-383
|-270
|Attributable to owners of the parent
|75
|418
|65
|759
|Non-controlling interest
|-322
|-1,408
|-448
|-1,029
|Comprehensive income (-loss) for the period
|-3,425
|535
|-1,351
|973
|Attributable to owners of the parent
|-2,803
|1,355
|-897
|1,892
|Non-controlling interest
|-622
|-820
|-454
|-919
|Earnings per share
|Basic (euros per share)
|-0.74
|0.24
|-0.25
|0.29
|Diluted (euros per share)
|-0.74
|0.24
|-0.25
|0.29
The full unaudited consolidated interim report for Q3 and nine months of 2026 is available on Hepsor's website:
Martti Krass
Member of the Management Board
Phone: +372 5692 4919
e-mail: ...
Hepsor AS ( ) is a developer of residential and commercial real estate. The Group operates in Estonia, Latvia and Canada. During our fifteen years of operation, we have created 2000 homes and nearly 44 000 m2 of commercial space. Hepsor is the first developer in the Baltic states to implement a number of innovative engineering solutions that make the buildings it constructs more energy efficient, and thus more environmentally friendly. The company's portfolio includes a total of 28 development projects with a total area of 195 800 m2. In addition, the Group is active in five projects in Canada, where the main activity is the preparation of detailed spatial plans for land, thereby achieving greater building rights.
Attachment
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Hepsor Q3_2026_ENG
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