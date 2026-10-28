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Melexis Q3 2026 Results


Date: 2026-10-28 02:16:58

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Regulated information

Intermediate declaration by the Board of Directors

Ieper, Belgium - October 28th, 2026, 07.00 hrs CET

Dear,

Please find herewith the link to our most recent press release:

Attachment

  • PR_ENG_Melexis_Q3 2026_final

MENAFN28102026004107003653ID1111876743


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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