Melexis Q3 2026 Results
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Regulated information
Intermediate declaration by the Board of Directors
Ieper, Belgium - October 28th, 2026, 07.00 hrs CET
Dear,
Please find herewith the link to our most recent press release:
Attachment
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PR_ENG_Melexis_Q3 2026_final
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