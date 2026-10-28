(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Amsterdam, 28 October 2026 HEINEKEN HOLDING N.V. REPORTS ON 2026 THIRD QUARTER TRADING Volume and revenue growth across all regions Heineken Holding N.V. engages in no activities other than its participating interest in Heineken N.V. and the management or supervision of and provision of services to that company.

IFRS Measures BEIA Measures (in mhl or € million) Total growth (in mhl or € million) Organic growth Total volume 76.0 6.2% Total volume 76.0 4.8% Revenue 9,558 9.7% Net revenue (beia) 8,090 4.6%

Unless stated otherwise, all comments and figures in this announcement refer to BEIA metrics, and growth % indicates organic growth. Throughout this report figures refer to quarterly performance unless otherwise indicated.

Growth: continued momentum, all regions contributing



Total volume grew 4.8% (YTD: 2.7%), with consolidated volume 3.9% (YTD: 1.6%), licensed volume 19.5% (YTD: 21.8%).

Net revenue grew 4.6% (YTD: 3.4%), net revenue per hectolitre up 0.7% (YTD: 1.7%).

Price-mix on a constant geographic basis up 1.8% (YTD: 2.4%). Gained or held share in more than two-thirds of HEINEKEN's markets.





Segments and Brands: priority segments and global brands driving growth



Premium volume grew 11.5%, significantly ahead of the total portfolio.

Global brands volume grew 9.9% (YTD: 6.9%), with all five brands in growth, and Heineken®up 9.7% (YTD: 6.8%).

Mainstream volume increased 2.4% (YTD: 0.3%), with HEINEKEN's local power brands outperforming.

Low & no-alcohol grew in the double-digits, led by Heineken® 0.0 and Heineken® Ultimate. Beyond beer volume grew in the mid teens, supported by Desperados innovations.





Regional performance: all four regions in volume and revenue growth



Africa & Middle East: sustained resilient growth.

Americas: returned to growth on easier comparison base.

Asia Pacific: solid momentum continued. Europe: volume growth and strong summer execution on softer comparatives.





Progressing with pace on EverGreen 2030 priorities



Accelerated innovation, including Heineken® Ultimate 3.5%, Desperados Sunlight, and Tiger Smooth.

Agreed to acquire a majority stake in Stëlz, subject to regulatory approval, to strengthen HEINEKEN's beyond beer portfolio.

Productivity programme on track to deliver €500m gross savings for the full-year.

Scaling HEINEKEN's simplified European operating model following successful pilots. Reiterating HEINEKEN's 2% to 6% organic operating profit growth guidance for 2026.

ENQUIRIES

Media Heineken Holding N.V. Kees Jongsma tel. +31 6 54 79 82 53 E-mail: ... Media Investors Christiaan Prins Tristan van Strien Director of Global Communication Global Director of Investor Relations Marlous den Bieman Lennart Scholtus / Isabelle van Rongen Head of Media Investor Relations Managers E-mail: ... E-mail:... Tel: +31-20-5239355 Tel: +31-20-5239590

CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS

HEINEKEN will host an analyst and investor conference call with Harold van den Broek, Chief Financial Officer of Heineken N.V., in relation to its Third Quarter 2026 Trading Update today at 10:00 CET/09:00 GMT. This call will also be accessible for Heineken Holding N.V. shareholders. The call will be audio cast live via: An audio replay service will also be made available after the conference call at the above web address. Analysts and investors can dial-in using the following telephone numbers:

United Kingdom (Local): 020 3936 2999

Netherlands (Local): 085 888 7233

USA (Local): 646 664 1960

For the full list of dial in numbers, please refer to the following link: Global Dial-In Numbers

Participation password for all countries: 056425

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Heineken Holding NV Q3 2026 Trading Update