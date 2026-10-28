Everxcloud Opens Pre-Launch Access To A US Spot Exchange For Hourly Cloud GPU Rental

EverXCloud, a US spot exchange for renting cloud GPUs by the hour

Developers and AI teams can register now, claim $10 of GPU credit and be ready to rent on launch day, planned between mid-December 2026 and early January 2027.

DOVER, DE, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- EverXCloud Inc. today announced pre-launch access to EverXCloud, a US spot exchange for renting cloud GPUs by the hour. The platform lets customers buy GPU hours at the market price or place a bid at the price they choose and be matched when an offer meets it.

EverXCloud brings GPU offers from its own machines, partner data centers and other infrastructure providers into a single account. EverXCloud Inc., a Delaware corporation, operates the platform and acts as merchant of record for every rental, whatever the provider behind it. Each offer shows its GPU, region, price and conditions, and prices are displayed per GPU-hour, excluding tax, with no hidden fees.

Accounts are prepaid. Teams manage rentals from a web portal or through a REST API with scoped keys and signed webhooks, so the same workflow can move from a first experiment to an automated pipeline.

Ahead of launch, the EverXCloud website already publishes specification pages for nearly 100 GPU models, side-by-side comparisons, practical guides on GPU rental costs and memory sizing, and a glossary of GPU and AI terms. The site is available in twelve languages. Prices shown during the pre-launch period are indicative; GPU offers become available to rent from launch day.

"GPU compute has become one of the most important resources in the economy, yet most teams still rent it the way we bought airline tickets in the 1990s: fixed price lists, opaque availability, no real market. EverXCloud brings the mechanics of an exchange to GPU hours, so anyone can buy at the market price or set their own bid and get matched," said Zachary Astruc, Director of EverXCloud.

"A market is only as good as its liquidity," Zachary added. "That is why, alongside our partner data centers, EverXCloud commits its own capital to contract GPU capacity and bring it to the exchange, under exactly the same matching and ranking rules as every other seller. Buyers get depth from day one, and providers compete on a level field."

Developers and teams can register for priority access at . Accounts created before launch can claim $10 of GPU credit with the code EVERXCLOUDGPU (limited offer, valid until January 31, 2027). The public launch is planned between December 2026 and January 2027 and will be announced on the EverXCloud website and social channels.

About EverXCloud

EverXCloud is a US spot exchange for renting cloud GPUs by the hour.

Zachary Astruc

EverXCloud Inc.

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EverXCloud Opens Pre-Launch Access to a US Spot Exchange for Hourly Cloud GPU Rental News Provided By EverXCloud Inc. October 28, 2026, 06:02 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Science, Technology



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