Uechain Launches PKI Trusted Identity And Quantum-Safe Evidence Chain To Anchor Trust In The AI Era

Figure 1: DataBrushing Founder & CEO Jason Lu (center) with representatives of the four partner organizations at the UEChain Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signing ceremony.

Figure 2: The UEChain product owner introducing the platform's positioning and applications at the launch event.

Figure 3: Group photo from the launch event, where more than 20 representatives from industry associations, academic and research institutions, legal organizations, and professional bodies gathered to witness the activation of UEChain's root key.

DataBrushing Launches Dual Classical and Post-Quantum PKI for UEChain, with Third-Party-Witnessed Root Key Activation and Over 20 Organizations in Attendance

TAIPEI, TAIWAN, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- AI DataBrushing Technology Co., Ltd. (DataBrushing) launched S.A.F.E.-AI Trusted Platform – UEChain on October 16, a solution built on Public Key Infrastructure (PKI), a Certificate Authority (CA), and digital evidence chain technologies. UEChain is designed to help enterprises and research institutions answer three critical questions: Who provided the data? Has it been altered? And can its authenticity be independently verified? Guided by the principle“Turn Data into Evidence, Connect Evidence to Trust,” UEChain establishes an auditable trust mechanism across organizations.From Data Security to Verifiable Data TrustAs generative AI, software supply chains, and cross-institutional data exchange become widespread, encryption alone cannot prove that a data source or version can be trusted. Without disclosing the original data, UEChain creates a cryptographic digest, digital signature, and timestamp for each record to preserve it as evidence, making that evidence fully traceable.PKI/CA and Secure Core: Building the Evidence Chain on Trusted IdentityUEChain uses X.509 digital certificates, public-key signatures, and certificate-chain validation to bind digital evidence to verifiable certificate identities, checking the chain of trust, validity period, and revocation status. With a strong focus on key lifecycle management, UEChain utilizes hardware security modules (HSMs) validated to FIPS 140-3 Level 3, delivering government-grade protection for keys and digital signing operationsTrust Starts with the First KeyFor PKI/CA, the generation and activation of the root key marks the starting point of a complete certificate trust chain. UEChain's key security management procedures follow applicable NIST SP 800-series guidance, ensuring trustworthiness across evidence preservation, verification, provenance, and data exchange. The root key was activated in a Key Ceremony witnessed by an independent third party.Advancing Post-Quantum Security and Cross-Domain ApplicationsTo meet the security demands of digital evidence, S.A.F.E.-AI makes crypto-agility a core security design principle. UEChain supports conventional, hybrid, and post-quantum cryptography (PQC) mechanisms, and provides APIs and SDKs for cross-platform certificate verification and long-term evidence preservation.With quantum computing poised to challenge today's cryptography, UEChain is committed to strengthening the long-term security of digital evidence. Applications include bills of materials (xBOMs) for cryptography, software, and firmware across the supply chain; ESG and carbon-inventory data; cross-domain research data; and high-value technical data.Cross-Sector Collaboration: MOU Signings and Launch WitnessesMore than 20 representatives from industry associations, academic and research institutions, legal organizations, and professional bodies attended the launch as witnesses. DataBrushing also signed MOUs with the Artificial Intelligence Research Center at National Taiwan Ocean University; the School of Big Data Management at Soochow University; the Taiwan Cyber Security Alliance; and the Research Center for Information Security at Asia University. Initial priorities include safeguarding Taiwan's marine data sovereignty, securing the outputs of big-data mining, preserving evidence for AI-era cyber defense, and aligning with international cybersecurity organizations.At the event, Professor Hung-Yi Hsiao, Dean of Academic Affairs and Professor at the School of Law, Soochow University, and Distinguished Professor Hsing-Chung Chen, Director of the Research Center for Information Security at Asia University, shared their views on the future of trusted data from legal and information-security perspectives, respectively. UEChain will combine cryptography with cross-sector collaboration, advancing a digital trust ecosystem that is verifiable, auditable, and continuously evolving.Organizational Registration Now OpenUEChain is now open for organizational registration. Enterprises, research institutions, and other organizations that need data evidence preservation or cross-organizational verification are invited to learn more on the official website and contact DataBrushing to explore collaboration.Official Website:Partnership Inquiries:...About DataBrushingAI DataBrushing Technology Co., Ltd. (DataBrushing) specializes in trusted AI, data governance, information security, and digital transformation. UEChain is the trusted-data and digital-trust product of its S.A.F.E.-AI Trusted Platform.Media Contact: Yui Chen Email:... Tel: +886 2 27252858

Jared Liang

ChoozMo AaaS Platform

+886 927 192 112

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UEChain Launches PKI Trusted Identity and Quantum-Safe Evidence Chain to Anchor Trust in the AI Era News Provided By ChoozMo inc. October 28, 2026, 06:04 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, IT Industry, Social Media, Technology, World & Regional



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