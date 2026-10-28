'All That' Star Angelique Bates Continues 'Queen Of The Red Carpet' Run At Successful RUSH Halloween Party & Screening

Celebrity publicist and event producer Angelique Bates on the red carpet at RUSH Halloween Costume Party & Screening in Los Angeles. Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images.

Marchinee“Marsh” Lewis of the Baddies franchise and RUSH cast, co-host Blac Chyna, director and producer Abeni Nazeer, host Lola Monroe, and co-host Desi of Love Cabin on the red carpet at the RUSH Halloween Costume Party & Screening. Photo by Jerritt Clark

Official artwork for Director and Producer Abeni Nazeer's RUSH, featured during the film's Halloween Costume Party & Screening in Los Angeles. Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images.

The publicist and event producer adds RUSH to a run of sold-out projects and celebrity bookings, further building on her“Queen of the Red Carpet” reputation.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Nickelodeon's All That star Angelique Bates continues to expand her work across the entertainment industry as an event producer, celebrity publicist, and talent booker through Melting Pot Management & Public Relations. Her latest project was Director and Producer Abeni Nazeer's RUSH Halloween Costume Party & Screening, held October 25 in Los Angeles. PHX Agency Brand brought in Bates and Melting Pot Management & Public Relations to assist with the event's red carpet, publicity and media presence.The evening featured rapper and video vixen Lola Monroe as host, with Blac Chyna and Desi of Love Cabin serving as co-hosts. Guests experienced food, drinks, arcade activations, interactive entertainment, music by DJ JxHoney, a live set where filming took place and a special screening tied to RUSH. Among the film's cast in attendance were Marchinee“Marsh” Lewis, known from the Baddies franchise, and Ray Buffer. The evening also welcomed a range of talent, creators and industry guests, including producer Makaylo Van Peebles, son of filmmaker and actor Mario Van Peebles; Kevontay Jackson of Everybody Hates Chris and 3rd Storee; Sheldon Bailey of Nickelodeon's Game Shakers which starred Kel Mitchell; and celebrity beauty influencer and domestic violence advocate Tonya Renee Meisenbach, along with additional entertainment and industry guests.Media and photographers covering the evening included Getty Images, Hollywood Unlocked, World Visionz, Shot By Lala and DaBackHouse, along with additional outlets, photographers and content creators. For Bates, RUSH follows a growing run of projects that have strengthened her presence beyond the screen. Most recently, Layzie Bone's one-man live-band concert at City Winery Atlanta sold out, as did the accompanying meet-and-greet experience. Bates has handled public relations for the Grammy Award-winning Bone Thugs-N-Harmony founding member as he continues his work with the group while also expanding his individual projects.Bates has also booked celebrity talent for TMZ BRUNCH and TMZ AFTER DARK Tour Bus celebrity takeovers, extending her work across publicity, live events, celebrity experiences and talent-driven activations. Best known to many audiences for her work on Nickelodeon's All That, Bates is a Haitian, Bahamian and Indigenous entertainer who remains active in the industry while continuing to expand her work as an event producer, celebrity publicist and talent booker. Her work now spans on-camera projects, publicity strategy, event production, media relations, talent booking and crisis management.Throughout the years, however, many of Bates' professional wins and career highlights have received far less media attention than the trauma, controversy and difficult moments surrounding her life. While painful chapters have often generated headlines, her accomplishments as an entertainer, publicist, event producer and businesswoman have frequently unfolded with considerably less coverage. Bates continues working to shift that narrative by allowing the results to speak for themselves.From sold-out live events and celebrity bookings to media-driven red carpets and entertainment activations, Bates continues building on the body of work that has already earned her the“Queen of the Red Carpet” title.Alongside her business partner Shannon Dai, Bates continues building Melting Pot Management & Public Relations and expanding the company's footprint across entertainment publicity, event production, talent relations, media strategy and crisis management. With RUSH now added to that growing body of work, Bates continues creating a professional legacy built around visibility, execution and results.

Shannon Dai

Melting Pot Management and Public Relations

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A look inside captured moments from the evening and the energy surrounding the event.

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'All That' Star Angelique Bates Continues 'Queen of the Red Carpet' Run At Successful RUSH Halloween Party & Screening News Provided By Melting Pot Management and Public Relations October 28, 2026, 06:04 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Music Industry



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