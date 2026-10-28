Africa PPP 2026 To Bring Project Owners And Financiers Together In Nairobi, 1113 November 2026, Nairobi, Kenya

NAIROBI, KENYA, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- With two weeks to go, the 16th Africa PPP Infrastructure Finance, Investment & Partnerships Summit will bring public project owners, financiers, developers and advisers to Nairobi from 11–13 November to examine how infrastructure priorities can move towards investment and delivery. Projects selected by the Kenyan government for the Deal Room will give these discussions a concrete focus. Confirmed participation from Cote d'Ivoire's Minister of Infrastructure and Road Maintenance and Tanzania's Minister of Works as well as Africa50, Zanzibar Ports Corporation and Kenya Electricity Transmission Company strengthens a programme connecting project preparation with financing expertise and practical delivery experience.The summit is hosted by Kenya's Public Private Partnerships Directorate and organised by AME Trade Limited, with support from the State Department for Public Investments and Assets Management, Kenya. Its theme is“Building Africa's Prosperity: Transformative Infrastructure, Investment and Partnerships to Accelerate Economic Development.”Honourable Ministers Yacouba Hien SIÉ (Cote d'Ivoire) and Masanja Kungu KADOGOSA (Tanzania), will join the high-level ministerial roundtable on infrastructure for regional integration and industrialisation. Robert Lisinge of the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA) is scheduled to deliver the continental scene-setting keynote on behalf of Executive Secretary Claver Gatete.Financing discussions will bring together contributors from Africa50, the International Finance Corporation, British International Investment, the Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency and African Trade & Investment Development Insurance. Alongside sessions on domestic capital mobilisation, they will examine how preparation support, guarantees, insurance and appropriate risk allocation can help infrastructure projects meet financing requirements.Zanzibar Ports Corporation Director General Akif Ali Khamis will contribute to the session on ports, zones and industrial parks. His contribution is expected to draw on the Marhubi/Mpiga Duri Passenger and Ro-Ro Terminal and Mangapwani Multipurpose Port as case studies, exploring financing arrangements, public and private responsibilities, and links to wider trade networks. Kenya's Deal Room showcase will complement this regional perspective with the proposed development and concessioning of Kenya Ports Authority assets in Lamu and Mombasa.The energy discussion will feature Eng. Kipkemoi Kibias, General Manager, Systems Operations and Power Management at Kenya Electricity Transmission Company (KETRACO). He joins contributors including Eng. Tarik Hamane, Group CEO of Morocco's National Office for Electricity and Drinking Water (ONEE), to examine transmission investment, regional power trade and reliable electricity supply for industry. Transmission line projects to be developed through solicited PPPs are among Kenya's selected Deal Room projects, providing a practical focus for discussions on financing grid expansion.Representatives of Bungoma and Kakamega county governments will join the Public-Private Infrastructure Advisory Facility (PPIAF), World Bank Group, and FSD Africa to discuss local infrastructure delivery. The session will examine how subnational authorities can prepare credible project pipelines through stronger institutional capacity, feasibility work, revenue models and investor engagement.A full-day masterclass on 11 November will cover project identification and appraisal, structuring, procurement and implementation. Facilitators from PPP Training Online, Oterrandi (formerly Infra Gestion), the African Legal Support Facility and Weircapacity will use practical examples to explore how public institutions can strengthen projects before and after financial close. The two-day conference follows on 12–13 November.The Africa PPP Deal Room is designed to support curated, closed-door project discussions and investor feedback, with attention to readiness, revenue models, procurement pathways and financing gaps. Kenyan projects selected for these discussions include Konza's data cloud expansion and smart city facilities, Njoro Kubwa Bulk Water Supply and a cancer centre at Meru Level 5 Referral Hospital, connecting investors with opportunities in digital infrastructure, water and healthcare. The programme also includes an invitation-only Kenya Infrastructure Investment Spotlight breakfast and opportunities for professional networking.Sponsors include the Africa50, African Legal Support Facility, German Cooperation, Oterrandi, MIIG, Zutari, Dentons Hamilton Harrison & Mathews and Arup. The International Project Finance Association (IPFA) supports the summit as an Association Partner.Registration is open for government officials, project owners, investors, financiers, developers, operators and advisers. Delegates can select conference-only participation or a package including the masterclass, with discounted public-sector rates available. Technical visits are planned for 14 November.For registration and partnership enquiries:Email:...Website:

Marketing AME Trade

AME Trade Ltd

+44 2077004949

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

YouTube

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Africa PPP 2026 to Bring Project Owners and Financiers Together in Nairobi, 11–13 November 2026, Nairobi, Kenya News Provided By AME Trade Ltd October 28, 2026, 06:08 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Energy Industry, Mining Industry...



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.