Unlocking Enterprise Growth Without A BSS Overhaul

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New Omdia research reveals how targeted“keyhole” modernisation can help telecom operators move beyond connectivity and unlock new revenue

- James Crawshaw, Practice Leader, Omdia

SYDNEY, NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- INVIA, a global Business Support System (BSS) provider, has released a new Omdia report, on“Untapping Enterprise Revenue Growth with Keyhole BSS Modernisation” highlighting how telecom operators don't need to rip and replace their BSS to unlock their next wave of enterprise growth.

New research from Omdia, commissioned by INVIA, finds that a targeted approach to BSS modernisation can help operators respond faster to the growing demand for integrated technology solutions without taking on the cost, complexity and risk of a complete transformation.

The report,“Unlocking Enterprise Revenue Growth with Keyhole BSS Modernisation,” highlights a fundamental shift in the enterprise market. Operators have an opportunity to move beyond connectivity and capture a greater share of technology spend across cloud, cybersecurity, collaboration, IoT, AI and managed services.

But winning in these markets requires more than network capability. Operators need to be able to create and bundle new offers, bring partners onboard, manage complex commercial models and confidently manage the revenue flowing through increasingly complex ecosystems. Legacy BSS environments can make each of these steps slow and difficult.

The answer isn't to replace everything. It's to modernise what matters.

Omdia identifies Product Catalog and Partner Management as pivotal capabilities for operators looking to increase commercial agility and support new ecosystem-led business models. Modernising these areas can help operators launch new propositions faster, onboard partners more efficiently and manage the contracts, settlements and commercial relationships behind them.

The research also highlights five capabilities that become increasingly important as operators expand their partner ecosystems: Bill-on-Behalf, partner reconciliation, settlement and clearing, revenue assurance, and margin visibility.

The report also explores the emerging role of agentic AI across product creation, catalogue optimisation, bundle optimisation, partner onboarding and revenue leakage detection.

James Crawshaw, Practice Leader, Omdia, said:

“The biggest growth opportunities for telecom operators increasingly lie beyond connectivity. A targeted approach to BSS modernisation can help operators unlock ecosystem-driven business models, bring new technology solutions to market faster and capture a larger share of enterprise spending across cloud, cybersecurity, AI and other high-growth services.”

Vineesh Thadakamalla, Chief Growth & Strategy Officer, INVIA, said:

“Modernisation doesn't have to mean transformation at scale. Start where it pays: Product Catalog and Partner Management drive how operators create, sell and monetise propositions. Targeted change there delivers commercial impact and protects existing investments.”

Making modernisation practical

INVIA's BSS Bridge reflects this approach, connecting existing BSS environments with modern capabilities through API-led orchestration and data transformation. This enables operators to introduce new capabilities progressively while keeping existing operations running. The result: modernise where it matters, unlock new commercial opportunities, and keep the existing business moving.

Download the full Omdia report: LINK

About INVIA

INVIA is a global BSS provider with 19 years of deep telecom expertise, helping operators simplify how they create, sell, deliver and monetise services. Its platform brings the quote-to-cash journey into a single intelligent environment supporting Consumer, Enterprise and Wholesale businesses across telecom, ICT and partner services. Delivered as multi-tenant SaaS, INVIA enables operators to modernise progressively while reducing the capital outlay and upgrade cycles traditionally associated with BSS transformation.

Mike Kennedy

Invia Pty Ltd

+61 410150502

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Unlocking Enterprise Growth Without a BSS Overhaul News Provided By Invia Pty Ltd October 28, 2026, 06:08 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Technology, Telecommunications



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