DKSH Expands Its Healthcare Own Brands Portfolio With The Acquisition Of Rocephin® From Roche
(MENAFN- EQS Group) Zurich, Switzerland, October 28, 2026 – DKSH has acquired the rights for Rocephin® (ceftriaxone), an antibiotic brand, across more than 80 markets spanning Asia Pacific, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and Latin America. Rocephin® is a broad-spectrum, third-generation cephalosporin antibiotic. Its active ingredient, ceftriaxone, is included in the World Health Organization's Model List of Essential Medicines. Originally developed by Roche in Switzerland, the brand has been used in clinical practice for decades and continues to benefit from strong physician familiarity and long-standing brand recognition.
Following the acquisition of Meliane® from Bayer announced in July 2026, this transaction represents another important step in DKSH Healthcare's strategy to expand its Own Brands portfolio, a higher-value segment of the Business Unit, with established pharmaceutical products that combine strong brand equity with proven and resilient demand. Rocephin® is a strong fit with DKSH Healthcare's Own Brands expansion strategy and further establishes DKSH as a trusted partner.
The established antibiotic brand Rocephin® generated 2025 net sales of approximately CHF 61 million. Several of the larger markets overlap with DKSH's existing commercial footprint in Asia and Europe, and DKSH is already a commercialization partner for Rocephin® in certain markets.
Patrik Grande, Head Business Unit Healthcare at DKSH, stated:“Rocephin® is an antibiotic that physicians have relied on for decades, and is a brand with strong Swiss roots. Its acquisition marks another milestone in our Own Brands strategy and further strengthens our position in anti-infectives. With DKSH's commercial reach and pharmaceutical capabilities, we will ensure continuity for patients and partners across the acquired markets, while creating value for our shareholders.”
Following the acquisition of Meliane® from Bayer announced in July 2026, this transaction represents another important step in DKSH Healthcare's strategy to expand its Own Brands portfolio, a higher-value segment of the Business Unit, with established pharmaceutical products that combine strong brand equity with proven and resilient demand. Rocephin® is a strong fit with DKSH Healthcare's Own Brands expansion strategy and further establishes DKSH as a trusted partner.
The established antibiotic brand Rocephin® generated 2025 net sales of approximately CHF 61 million. Several of the larger markets overlap with DKSH's existing commercial footprint in Asia and Europe, and DKSH is already a commercialization partner for Rocephin® in certain markets.
Patrik Grande, Head Business Unit Healthcare at DKSH, stated:“Rocephin® is an antibiotic that physicians have relied on for decades, and is a brand with strong Swiss roots. Its acquisition marks another milestone in our Own Brands strategy and further strengthens our position in anti-infectives. With DKSH's commercial reach and pharmaceutical capabilities, we will ensure continuity for patients and partners across the acquired markets, while creating value for our shareholders.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment