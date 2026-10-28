Toyama Prefectural Museum of Art and Design / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Toyama Prefectural Museum of Art and Design Calls for Entries for 15th International Poster Triennale in Toyama, 2027 (IPT2027)

28.10.2026 / 07:05 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

TOYAMA, Japan, Oct. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Toyama Prefectural Museum of Art and Design has announced a call for entries for the "15th International Poster Triennale in Toyama 2027" (abbreviated as IPT2027; Dates: Mid-December 2027 - March 2028 (tentative)), an international poster exhibition held every three years at the museum. Detailed guidelines and other information regarding the call for entries are available on the IPT2027 page of the museum's website. ENTRY CATEGORIES CATEGORY A / CATEGORY B: Printed posters

These categories are open to all applicants with no age restrictions or special requirements. CATEGORY A

- Posters on any theme (no credit line is required.)

- Number of submissions: Up to 3 submissions

*A set of up to 3 posters may be submitted as a single work. CATEGORY B

- Theme: "FACE"

The poster must include the following two elements:

(1) The word "FACE"

(2) The credit line "IPT2027" - Number of submissions: Up to 2 submissions

*Single posters only. Multiple posters entered as a poster set or series will not be accepted. Submission Method (Categories A & B)

After completing the mandatory online registration, the printed posters should be sent by post or courier to the museum. Digital submissions are not accepted. U30 + STUDENT CATEGORY: Digital submissions

This category is open to applicants aged 30 or under, as well as students of any age.

- Theme: "FACE"

The poster must include the following two elements:

(1) The word "FACE"

(2) The credit line "IPT2027" - Number of submissions: Up to 2 submissions

*Single works only. Multiple works entered as a set or series will not be accepted. Submission Method

Submissions should be sent as digital files via the online submission portal. Please see the application requirements for further details: *Eligibility: Posters produced on or after February 1, 2024. Submission Period

Thursday, January 14 - Friday, March 12, 2027, 6 p.m. (JST) Reference materials

1. IPT2027 Entry rules and guidelines

2. The 15th International Poster Triennale in Toyama, 2027 (IPT2027)





View original content: 28.10.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

