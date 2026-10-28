Cong, Oppn Parties Trying To Create Anarchy, Destabilise Stable India: BJP Leader

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 28 (IANS) BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal on Wednesday accused Congress and other opposition parties of attempting to create an atmosphere of anarchy and destabilise India, while announcing a nationwide campaign titled 'Remove Anarchy, Save Democracy'.

Speaking to IANS, Khandelwal said the recent developments in the country reflected the opposition's attempts to undermine India's stability, unity and integrity.

"The Congress and opposition parties have decided to create an atmosphere of anarchy in the country and are making every effort to destabilise a stable India. Whatever has happened in recent days is a clear example of this. That is why the Bharatiya Janata Party is launching a nationwide campaign titled 'Remove Anarchy, Save Democracy'. Through marches, people will be informed about how the Congress and opposition parties are attempting to attack the country's unity, integrity and sovereignty," he said.

Khandelwal also expressed concern over the losses suffered by traders in Delhi due to protests, demonstrations and sit-ins, particularly during the festive season.

"In recent days, Delhi's trade has suffered significant losses due to protests, demonstrations and sit-ins. According to a rough estimate, trade losses have been assessed at over Rs 4,000 crore. This is our festive season, when trade increases significantly across the country, including Delhi, as consumers step out of their homes," he said.

Highlighting Delhi's importance as a major trading and distribution hub, the BJP MP said people from several states traditionally visit the national capital for festive shopping. However, he claimed that the ongoing protests had affected the movement of shoppers and business activity.

"Delhi is also the country's largest trade distribution centre, and lakhs of people from other states visit Delhi for shopping, but they are not coming now. In this regard, we urge the government to designate specific locations on the outskirts of Delhi where people can hold their sit-ins, demonstrations and protests," Khandelwal told IANS.

Meanwhile, Khandelwal criticised a statement by Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind president Maulana Arshad Madani, calling it unfortunate and alleging that it could disturb communal harmony.

"It is a very unfortunate statement and is, in a way, an attempt to disrupt communal harmony in the country. The more it is criticised, the less it is," he said.

On Wednesday, Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind President Arshad Madani posted on social media 'X' and said, "Today, the mosques that are being martyred, Insha'Allah, will one day flourish again, and the echoes of Allahu Akbar will once again resound there. Those who are in power today will not remain tomorrow. Governments come and go, but no power in the world has been able to erase Islam, nor will it be able to in the future."

"Previous governments used to target Muslims, but the current government is targeting not only Muslims but also Islam, their religious identity, and religious institutions. Communal forces should learn a lesson from the fate of the Soviet Union. Those who dreamed of erasing Islam themselves became a part of history, but Islam remains alive today," he had said.