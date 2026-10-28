Nearly 4.9 Lakh Candidates To Appear For TNPSC Group II, IIA Prelims On November 1

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Oct 28 (IANS) Nearly 4.9 lakh candidates will appear for the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission's (TNPSC) Group II and Group IIA preliminary examination on November 1, competing for 846 vacancies across government departments.

A total of 4,89,885 candidates are scheduled to take the examination at 1,647 centres across Tamil Nadu. The number of applicants translates into approximately 579 candidates for every notified vacancy, underscoring the scale of competition in the recruitment exercise.

Chennai alone will account for 51,721 candidates, with 173 examination centres designated in the city. The capital thus represents slightly more than a tenth of the total candidates scheduled to appear statewide.

The commission issued the recruitment notification in August, inviting applications for posts under the Group II and Group IIA categories.

The notified positions include Assistant Inspector and Probation Officer, besides Tamil Nadu Secretariat Assistant and Trade Union Supervisor posts. Hall tickets have already been released for candidates who applied for the examination.

With the preliminary test scheduled for Sunday, the recruitment process has now moved from the application stage to the first examination stage. The preliminary examination will serve as the initial screening stage for applicants seeking appointment against the notified vacancies.

The 846 posts together form the vacancy pool for the recruitment exercise covering both categories. Of the candidates scheduled to appear, 1,84,131 are men, and 35 are transgender persons. Women constitute the majority of the overall candidate pool, accounting for more than three-fifths of those expected to take the examination.

The statewide arrangements extend well beyond Chennai. Excluding the capital, 4,38,164 candidates are scheduled to write the examination at 1,474 centres elsewhere in Tamil Nadu, accounting for the bulk of those participating in the preliminary test. Across the state, the announced figures work out to an average of approximately 297 candidates per examination centre.

In Chennai, the corresponding average is about 299 candidates per centre, broadly in line with the statewide figure. The ratio of nearly 579 applicants per vacancy is an overall calculation based on the total number of candidates and notified posts. It does not indicate the competition for any individual position or either recruitment category separately.

Sunday's examination will bring together applicants for a range of administrative and departmental roles, with nearly half a million candidates entering the preliminary stage of the selection process for these government vacancies.