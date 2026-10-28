Indian Army Fact-Check Exposes Pakistan-Based Accounts Over Misleading Video Targeting Army Chief

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 28 (IANS) The Indian Army's official fact-check account on X on Wednesday flagged a coordinated disinformation campaign by several Pakistan-based social media accounts, which allegedly circulated misleading content claiming that Indian soldiers were facing humiliation in Arunachal Pradesh while the Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) was seen dancing in a nightclub.

In a post on X, the Indian Army's fact-check account said the content had been manipulated using blurry visuals, AI-edited material and a misleading image overlay of the COAS to create an anti-Indian Army narrative.

“Coordinated Inauthentic Behaviour Exposed,” the account said, warning social media users against sharing unverified content.

The post stated,“Several Pak-based social media accounts are falsely claiming that Indian soldiers are facing humiliation in Arunachal Pradesh while the Army Chief is seen dancing in a nightclub.”

Explaining the alleged manipulation, the Army's fact-check account said,“The misrepresented video's originality has been edited by use of blurry visuals and AI-edited content. The pasting of COAS picture with a misleading caption as an overlay is intended to build an anti-Indian Army narrative.”

"The account identified 10 social media handles allegedly involved in circulating the content between 0040 hours and 0800 hours on October 28, 2026," the post said.

The handles named in the post are @Keziabo2n, @Diksha_sharma03, @IndiaGenzzz, @ThokaReturns, @NilakshiRabhaIN, @BabaThokaIndia, @Clashfire_, @PatelKush51313, @khalsavision2 and @NetaNamaX.

It urged social media users to verify the authenticity of videos and seek credible evidence before sharing such material.

“Always verify the original footage and credible evidence before sharing,” the post said.

The fact-check comes amid concerns over misleading social media content involving the Indian Army and claims linked to the country's border regions. By identifying the accounts and outlining the alleged methods used to manipulate the visuals, the Army sought to caution users against falling for content designed to undermine the institution's credibility.

Earlier on Monday, the Indian Army's official fact-check account had flagged another misleading video circulating on social media that purportedly showed Indian Army personnel transporting wounded soldiers following an alleged confrontation with Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) troops in Arunachal Pradesh.

In that post, the account said,“Several social media accounts are circulating a misleading video claiming that Indian Army soldiers are transporting wounded personnel following an alleged confrontation with Chinese PLA troops in Arunachal Pradesh.”