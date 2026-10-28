Delhi Traffic Police Registers 3 Firs Over Fake No-Entry Permissions During GRAP-I Drive

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 28 (IANS) The Northern Range Traffic Police team registered three FIRs against commercial vehicle operators for allegedly using fake No Entry Permissions (NEPs) during a special enforcement drive conducted at Delhi's border areas amid the implementation of Stage I of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).

The drive was conducted on October 27, on the directions of Dr. Sachin Kumar Singhal, IPS, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Northern Range, to check commercial vehicles and ensure compliance with traffic regulations.

During the operation, three commercial vehicles were found allegedly using fake NEPs. Subsequently, three FIRs were registered at the respective police stations under Sections 318(2) and 340(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), as applicable.

In the first case, vehicle number DL1LAC3219, driven by Vikram, 38, son of Kamlesh, was found using NEP number 221120255308406. An FIR (No. 622/26) was registered under Section 318(2) of the BNS at Alipur police station.

In the second case, a Tata Ace bearing registration number DL1LAQ4160, driven and owned by Santosh, son of Motilal, was found using NEP number 10112025S295772. An FIR (No. 623/26) was registered under Section 318(2) of the BNS at Alipur police station.

In the third case, vehicle number DL1LAG4982, driven by Gaurav Kumar, son of Ashok Kumar, was found using NEP number 19012023S165940. An FIR (No. 916/26) was registered under Sections 318(2) and 340(2) of the BNS at Samaypur Badli police station.

The vehicles and the persons concerned were handed over to the local police for further legal action.

The enforcement drive comes amid deteriorating air quality in Delhi-NCR. The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) invoked Stage I of GRAP with effect from October 21 after air quality entered the 'Poor' category.

Delhi's air quality remained 'Poor' on Wednesday, with the city-level Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 250 at 8 a.m., according to the Central Pollution Control Board's All India AQI portal.