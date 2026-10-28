Battery Storage Policy, Industrial Proposals Likely On TN Cabinet Agenda Tomorrow

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Oct 28 (IANS) A policy aimed at strengthening Tamil Nadu's renewable energy storage infrastructure is likely to come before the state Cabinet when it meets under Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay at the Secretariat on Thursday.

Industrial proposals and administrative decisions are also expected to figure in the government's third Cabinet meeting.

The discussions assume significance amid the intensifying northeast monsoon, with authorities working to tackle power outages and maintain electricity supply across the state. The proposed Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) policy would promote facilities capable of storing renewable electricity for use when required.

Officials said battery storage could help cushion fluctuations in solar and wind power generation, enabling the electricity network to deliver a more dependable supply.

Prepared with support from a consultancy firm, the draft has undergone several revisions over five months.

A senior TNEB official said the utility studied policies introduced in Gujarat, Rajasthan and other major states before making changes to the proposed framework.

While the proposal has been submitted for Cabinet consideration, officials said approval had not been confirmed.

Another senior official said consultations had been held with solar and wind power developers on the policy and its implementation. Once introduced, it would facilitate applications for new renewable energy projects, the official added.

Tamil Nadu's expanding renewable energy capacity has sharpened the need for storage infrastructure. Solar and wind generation depend on weather conditions, making it necessary to balance their contribution to the grid with electricity demand.

Welcoming the proposed policy, Renewable Energy producers sought changes to ease the financial burden on developers. A member of the association, Kumardas, suggested that the state consult the Union government on allowing duty-free imports of BESS equipment, citing the high cost of battery systems and the limited availability of such infrastructure in India.

Seeking relief for smaller developers, he proposed exempting solar installations of 5 MW or less from compulsory BESS provisions. He said their daytime output would ordinarily be consumed during the same period, offering limited scope for storing electricity.

Beyond energy and investment, ministers are likely to discuss law and order against the backdrop of the Theni district jailbreak. The proposal to establish a new Secretariat at Foreshore Estate, which has encountered stiff opposition, could also be taken up during Thursday's meeting.