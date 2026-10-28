Saudi Arabia Ends Emergency Alert in Southern City of Abha
(MENAFN) Saudi authorities lifted an emergency warning in the southern city of Abha on Tuesday after confirming that the immediate danger had passed, according to official alerts.
The National Early Warning Platform had initially notified residents of a potential threat and instructed them to comply with safety guidance. However, the first notification did not identify the source of the danger or explain what had prompted the alert.
A subsequent announcement confirmed that the situation in Abha no longer posed an immediate threat. Nevertheless, residents were urged to continue observing Civil Defense instructions, avoid gatherings and refrain from recording or filming the situation.
Authorities also advised people to contact emergency services whenever assistance was required.
A similar warning had been issued earlier Tuesday in the southern city of Najran. Officials later announced that the danger there had also subsided.
The alerts came amid rising tensions involving Yemen’s Houthi group and the Saudi-led coalition, as Saudi Arabia has faced repeated threats involving missiles and drones in recent weeks.
The National Early Warning Platform had initially notified residents of a potential threat and instructed them to comply with safety guidance. However, the first notification did not identify the source of the danger or explain what had prompted the alert.
A subsequent announcement confirmed that the situation in Abha no longer posed an immediate threat. Nevertheless, residents were urged to continue observing Civil Defense instructions, avoid gatherings and refrain from recording or filming the situation.
Authorities also advised people to contact emergency services whenever assistance was required.
A similar warning had been issued earlier Tuesday in the southern city of Najran. Officials later announced that the danger there had also subsided.
The alerts came amid rising tensions involving Yemen’s Houthi group and the Saudi-led coalition, as Saudi Arabia has faced repeated threats involving missiles and drones in recent weeks.
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