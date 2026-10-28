Fed Decision Could Shape UAE Borrowing Costs And Market Sentiment

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) The Federal Reserve's October meeting comes at a critical point for financial markets, with investors weighing persistent inflation pressures against signs of a cooling US labour market. While markets broadly expect the Fed to keep interest rates unchanged, attention is turning to Chair Kevin Warsh's comments and what they could signal for the December meeting. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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The decision comes amid mixed economic data. Higher energy costs have added to inflation concerns, while weaker payroll growth has raised questions about the resilience of the labour market. Against this backdrop, the Fed's assessment of inflation and employment, alongside its guidance on future policy, could influence Treasury yields, the US dollar, equities and precious metals.

, believes the vote and the tone of the press conference will be key to understanding the Fed's next move.

Valecha expects the Fed to hold rates within the 3.75% to 4.00% range, in line with market expectations, but says the number of dissenting votes could offer an important indication of the Committee's appetite for further tightening.

“The real signal will come from the dissent count and Warsh's press-conference tone,” he said.

Valecha pointed to the competing signals from recent economic data. September inflation remained elevated, with core CPI rising 0.3% month on month for a second consecutive month, while headline inflation increased 0.6%, partly reflecting higher energy costs. At the same time, payroll growth slowed to 29,000 and revisions reduced previous months' employment figures by 60,000.

While these figures support a cautious approach, Valecha believes the December meeting remains open to another rate increase. He expects the Fed to keep its options open until the next inflation readings provide greater clarity on the persistence of price pressures.

, also expects the Fed to leave rates unchanged, with attention centred on Warsh's press conference.

“The focus will be Warsh's press conference,” Wright said, noting that markets are looking for clues about the possibility of another increase in December.

Wright highlighted the contrast between softer employment figures and persistent inflation concerns. September payrolls increased by 29,000, below expectations of around 90,000, while inflation, higher oil prices and rising US selling prices continue to complicate the outlook.

He expects a firm message from Warsh to reinforce market expectations of further tightening. A softer tone, however, could put downward pressure on Treasury yields and the dollar, potentially supporting gold prices.

, believes the Fed's guidance will have greater significance for markets than the decision itself.

“We expect the Fed to hold rates at 3.75 to 4 per cent on Wednesday, in line with the near 90 per cent probability reflected in market pricing, but a pause should not be mistaken for a softer stance,” Kakkar said.

Kakkar noted that higher energy costs continue to complicate the inflation outlook, leaving further tightening as a possibility. A hawkish message could support the dollar and Treasury yields, putting pressure on gold and equities, while a less restrictive tone could offer some relief to markets.

He also highlighted the implications for the UAE, where the dirham's peg to the US dollar closely links domestic monetary conditions to US policy. The Fed's guidance will therefore influence expectations around local borrowing costs as businesses, households and investors assess financing conditions heading into year-end.

, expects the Fed to hold rates steady in October while maintaining a bias towards further tightening, with December remaining the base case for the next hike.

Tambawala said the Committee's commentary and any hawkish dissents will be important indicators of its policy direction. He expects the Fed to reiterate that the inflationary impact of higher oil prices should moderate over time, while continuing to monitor the risk of inflation becoming more persistent, including pressures associated with AI investment.

He also noted that US economic growth remains uneven and partly supported by wealth effects. A correction in equity markets could weaken this support and lead to slower growth, adding another consideration for policymakers as they weigh inflation risks against the economic outlook.

Overall, Tambawala expects an October pause accompanied by a moderate tightening bias, with the Fed's assessment of oil prices, underlying inflation and financial market conditions shaping expectations for December.

, said the Fed decision carries particular importance for the UAE because of the close relationship between US monetary policy and domestic interest rates.

With the dirham pegged to the dollar, changes in the Fed's policy stance can feed through to borrowing costs for households and businesses, including mortgages, corporate loans and SME financing. Dweik expects the Fed to hold rates at this meeting, making its forward guidance a key focus for investors.

A hawkish message could reinforce expectations of elevated borrowing costs, while a more balanced tone could ease concerns about further tightening. Dweik added that restrictive financial conditions also have implications for savings and investment, with higher rates potentially improving returns on cash and short-duration fixed-income instruments even as credit becomes more expensive.

For UAE markets, he believes the eventual path of US interest rates will be especially important as investors assess the outlook for financing, credit demand and investment activity.

The October decision is widely expected to leave the Fed's benchmark rate unchanged, but the outlook beyond this meeting remains uncertain. Inflation pressures, energy prices and the pace of employment growth will all shape policymakers' next steps.

For investors, Warsh's comments could offer the clearest indication of whether December remains a possibility for further tightening. The resulting movements in the dollar and Treasury yields will be closely watched across asset classes, from equities to precious metals, as markets assess the direction of US monetary policy into the final months of 2026.