Sharpeagle To Meet Energy Leaders At ADIPEC 2026 In Abu Dhabi

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Dubai, United Arab Emirates – 28 October 2026 – SharpEagle Technology, a manufacturer and system integrator of explosion-proof CCTV and industrial safety solutions, today announced that its team will attend ADIPEC 2026, taking place from 2 to 5 November 2026 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC), Abu Dhabi, UAE. Borderless Finance. AI-Native. Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap. Join the waiting list. Earn At the world's largest energy gathering, SharpEagle's specialists will meet operators, EPC contractors, safety managers and channel partners. Discussions will focus on how ATEX-certified surveillance, lighting and forklift safety systems reduce risk and improve visibility in hazardous environments across oil and gas, petrochemical, maritime and logistics operations. About ADIPEC 2026 Held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates, and hosted by ADNOC, ADIPEC 2026 brings the global energy industry together in Abu Dhabi. This year's edition examines how energy systems are adapting to rising demand, geopolitical uncertainty and rapid technological change. The event is expected to welcome 239,000 attendees and more than 2,250 exhibiting companies across 17 halls, including 30 country pavilions. The ADIPEC Conferences span 13 strategic and technical programmes. Specialised zones include Decarbonisation, Digitalisation in Energy, Maritime & Logistics and a dedicated AI innovation area.

Event detail Information Event ADIPEC 2026 Dates 2–5 November 2026 Venue Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC), Abu Dhabi, UAE Host ADNOC Expected attendance 239,000 attendees, 2,250+ exhibitors Official website adipec

Explosion-proof CCTV systems – ATEX-certified PTZ, fixed, dome and zoom IR cameras for Zone 1 and Zone 2 hazardous areas Explosion-proof portable devices – intrinsically safe digital cameras and ATEX-approved flashlights for inspection and maintenance teams Forklift and material-handling safety – wireless forklift cameras, sensor systems and safety lighting that help prevent workplace collisions Remote site monitoring – 4G solar-powered camera systems for pipelines, wellheads and remote installations Custom system design – consultation, solution design, installation support and after-sales service across the GCC and the UK

SharpEagle's team will be available throughout the four days to discuss site-specific requirements and solutions, including:

“ADIPEC is where the energy industry decides how it will operate safely and efficiently in the years ahead,” saidOperations Head, SharpEagle Technology.“Our customers in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Oman and the UK work in some of the most demanding environments in the world. We are coming to Abu Dhabi to listen to their challenges and show how certified explosion-proof surveillance and safety systems can protect people, assets and operations.”

Visitors, partners and media attending ADIPEC 2026 can schedule a meeting with the SharpEagle team in advance through website & email. Meetings are available from 2 to 5 November 2026 at ADNEC, Abu Dhabi.

SharpEagle Technology is a manufacturer and system integrator of industrial CCTV and safety solutions, specialising in ATEX-certified explosion-proof systems for hazardous areas. Its portfolio includes explosion-proof PTZ and fixed cameras, explosion-proof portable lights, intrinsically safe portable devices, and forklift safety cameras and sensors. Headquartered in Business Bay, Dubai, with a presence in London, SharpEagle serves oil and gas, petrochemical, manufacturing, warehousing, logistics and maritime customers across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Oman and the United Kingdom.