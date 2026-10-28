Podtech Completes Prefabricated Cleanroom Facility For Satellite Component Assembly In The UAE

MENAFN - Mid-East Info)has completed a prefabricated cleanroom facility for a UAE space sector client, built for the assembly of sensitive satellite components. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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The project takes the UAE-based manufacturer beyond life sciences, where its delivered facilities include pharmaceutical manufacturing, in vitro diagnostics production and a stem cell laboratory.

The new facility is made up of eight modular pods, with its utilities housed inside the pods themselves. Its cleanrooms are classified as ISO 7 and ISO 8.

PodTech's scope covered concept, basic and detailed engineering, MEP, the HVAC system, flooring and validation. With plug-and-play deployment, the pods were rapidly installed on site and validated for aerospace standards.

“We were delighted that we went with PodTech,” said the client's project manager.“We're very satisfied with the facility and with the outcome. Everything went smoothly, and things are going well. The PodTech team and their engineers helped us a lot at every stage.”

The facility is built on PodTech's PODULETM system. Each PODULETM is a self-contained, shipping-container-sized unit with its own air handling, building management system (BMS), fire protection, and electrical and process utility distribution. Units are factory acceptance tested before they ship and site acceptance tested on arrival. PodTech says the approach can cut project schedules by up to 50% compared with traditional factory construction.

PodTech is a UAE-based manufacturer of modular, prefabricated, pre-validated cleanroom facilities, delivered as the PODULETM system. Founded in 2023, the company provides modular cleanroom solutions for pharma, biotech, diagnostics, medical devices, cell and gene therapy, research labs and advanced manufacturing, with a focus on GCC and APAC markets.