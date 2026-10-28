Gondhal Trailer Out: India's Oscar 2027 Entry Promises A Gripping Psychological Thriller

The makers of Gondhal released the official global trailer of Gondhal: Sacred Obsession on October 27, building anticipation for the film's worldwide theatrical debut. Directed by Santosh Davakhar, the Marathi psychological thriller features Suresh Vishwakarma, Kailash Waghmare and Madhavi Juvekar in key roles.

The trailer hints at a gripping narrative centred on a night in the life of a newlywed couple. Faith, personal desires and family responsibilities appear to collide, setting the stage for a series of mysterious developments. The film's music has been written and composed by legendary musician Ilaiyaraaja.

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When Will Gondhal Release Worldwide?

Produced by Diksha Davakhar under the banner of Davakhar Films, Gondhal will arrive in theatres worldwide on November 13.

According to the film's official synopsis on BookMyShow, the story follows Suman, a young bride who uses her lover Sarjerao's obsession with the Gondhal ritual to turn a sacred tradition into a deadly game of strategy.

Gondhal's India Box Office Collection

The film was initially released in Indian theatres on November 14, 2025. It received a modest response at the domestic box office. Trade tracker Sacnilk reported a gross collection of approximately Rs 90 lakh, while its India net collection stood at around Rs 84 lakh.

Gondhal Selected As India's Oscar 2027 Entry

On September 18, the Film Federation of India (FFI) selected Gondhal as India's official entry for the 2027 Academy Awards in the Best International Feature Film category. It was chosen from 33 submissions across languages and genres.

Speaking to PTI, director Santosh Davakhar said he was proud to represent India and expressed confidence in the film's Oscar selection.

The 99th Academy Awards are scheduled for March 14, 2027, with nominations set to be announced on January 21, 2027.