Cyclone Arnab Train Cancellations: South, Central Railway Train Updates

Cyclone Arnab Train Cancellations: Cyclone Arnab has battered several southern states and coastal areas. The severe storm has completely disrupted daily life. South Central Railway has cancelled multiple local and long-distance trains

Severe cyclonic storm Arnab has formed over the Bay of Bengal and disrupted daily life across eastern and southern India. Heavy rain and fierce winds in coastal Andhra Pradesh have severely affected train operations in the South Central Railway and East Coast Railway zones. Indian Railways has cancelled, short-terminated, or diverted multiple trains as a strict safety measure for passengers.

The weather department reported that Cyclone Arnab made landfall between Kakinada, Bapatla, and Yanam in Andhra Pradesh. The storm hit the coast with wind speeds of 125 to 135 kmph, gusting up to 150 kmph. Heavy rainfall has flooded railway tracks at several stations across Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, Rajahmundry, and nearby areas. Uprooted trees have also fallen on overhead wires and snapped power supply.

Railway officials have cancelled more than 90 trains across the South Central Railway and the adjoining East Coast Railway zones to ensure passenger safety. Authorities have fully or partially cancelled several major express trains running on the Howrah-Chennai, Visakhapatnam-Hyderabad, Vijayawada-Bengaluru, and Tirupati routes.

Authorities have temporarily suspended passenger and MEMU train operations across various coastal districts. Officials are controlling the speed of trains already on the move and diverting them to safer alternative routes. The railway board has set up emergency helpdesks and special helpline numbers at major stations. Train services will not resume on these routes until workers clear the uprooted trees and floodwaters from the tracks.

South Central Railway has cancelled the 12724 / 12723 Secunderabad - Howrah - Secunderabad Falaknuma Superfast Express from Secunderabad on October 27 and from Howrah on October 29. Officials have also cancelled the 12806 Secunderabad - Bhubaneswar New Visakha Express for October 27 and 28. The 12728 Hyderabad - Visakhapatnam Godavari Superfast Express stands cancelled for October 27. Authorities have also announced the cancellation of the 12740 Secunderabad - Visakhapatnam Garib Rath Superfast Express.

South Central Railway has temporarily suspended several local and MEMU train routes in coastal Andhra Pradesh. The affected sections include the Vijayawada to Rajahmundry route, Vijayawada to Narsapur and Machilipatnam branches, and the Machilipatnam to Gudivada route. Officials have also halted trains on the Kakinada Port to Visakhapatnam section, Bhimavaram to Nidadavolu, and Guntur to Repalle routes.