Indian Racing Festival Returns To Buddh International Circuit In 2026

Indian Racing Festival Returns to BIC

The Indian Racing Festival (IRF) brings FIA-level racing back to the Buddh International Circuit (BIC) after 13 years, as the F4 Indian Championship and Indian Racing League (IRL) head to Greater Noida for Round 4 and Round 2 of their respective 2026 campaigns on October 31 and November 1. The weekend promises exciting action at the iconic venue, which previously hosted the Formula 1 Indian Grand Prix and the MotoGP Bharat, as the F4 title battle gathers pace and IRL drivers prepare for their next test of the season, as per a press release.

Spanning 5.125 kilometres, BIC holds a significant place in Indian motorsport history and will provide the stage for two crucial rounds of the 2026 season. For fans across Delhi-NCR, the event offers an opportunity to experience the speed, competition and excitement of the Indian Racing Festival at an international-standard permanent circuit closer to home.

F4 Indian Championship Title Fight

The F4 Indian Championship heads into the weekend following a nail-biting third round at the Madras International Circuit, where Goa Aces JA Racing's Luviwe Sambudla produced a standout performance. Starting from sixth on the grid, Sambudla won each of the first two races before finishing third in the final race of the weekend. His results took him to 138 points and the championship lead, 21 points ahead of Kichcha's Kings Bengaluru's Aris Kyriakou.

Speed Demons Delhi's Ntiyiso Mabunda was another consistent performer in Chennai, finishing second in all three races. His opening-race drive from 10th on the grid to second highlighted his ability to fight through the field. Kolkata Royal Tigers' Aaron Mehta also made headlines by winning the third race from pole position, holding off Mabunda by just 0.546 seconds. At 15 years, six months and six days, Mehta became the youngest winner in Indian F4 history. With Sambudla aiming to extend his lead and the chasing drivers looking to close the gap, the fourth round will be a crucial test in the championship.

Indian Racing League Prepares for Round 2

The Indian Racing League heads to the Buddh International Circuit for Round 2, with teams and drivers gearing up for an action-packed weekend at the iconic venue. As the championship progresses, the drivers will look to make the most of the challenge and strengthen their position in the season standings.

The return to BIC brings both the F4 Indian Championship and the IRL to one of India's premier racing venues. With the F4 title battle intensifying and the IRL entering its second round, the weekend promises competitive racing, close contests and plenty of action as drivers take to the track.

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