Zeeshan Siddique Appointed As New Mumbai Nationalist Congress Chief

Zeeshan Siddique Appointed Mumbai NCP President

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 28 (ANI): Pledging to carry forward the legacy of his late father Baba Siddique and the vision of late party stalwart Ajit Pawar, newly appointed Mumbai Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Zeeshan Siddique on Wednesday outlined an ambitious roadmap to revitalise the party's urban base, terming his new role as both an emotional duty and a defining political responsibility.

Speaking to ANI in Mumbai, Siddique thanked Sunetra Pawar and senior party leader Parth Pawar for entrusting him with the leadership of the city unit, while invoking the legacy of his late father Baba Siddique and late party leader Ajit Pawar. "It is a tremendous responsibility to be appointed as the Mumbai President of the Nationalist Congress Party. Sunetra Pawar Vahini Saheb and Parth Pawar dada, who is like an elder brother to me, have placed their faith in me. It is my duty to work for all sections and communities of society, connect youth and senior citizens, and expand the NCP family," Siddique said.

Strategic Expansion and Political Future

Hinting at significant political shifts in Mumbai, Siddique claimed that several political workers, including many from the Congress party, were waiting for his formal appointment before joining the NCP. "Many people from across parties, including several from the Congress, have been waiting to join our ranks once this responsibility was assigned. We will formulate a comprehensive roadmap to breathe new life into the Mumbai unit and ensure the NCP flag flutters across every corner of the city," he asserted.

"I remember my late father Baba Siddique ji today, as well as the vision that the late Ajit Pawar dada had for Mumbai. I will walk in their footsteps and work tirelessly to prove the leadership's trust right ahead of the upcoming elections," he added.

Inquiry Demands and Judicial Faith

Responding to queries regarding political controversy over the delay in releasing the investigation report into the plane crash that claimed the life of Ajit Pawar, Siddique called for an impartial and thorough probe into the tragedy. "Today marks exactly nine months since the passing of Ajit Pawar dada. Irrespective of what political spokespersons say, we all hold him as our mentor and guru. It is our collective demand that a comprehensive and fair investigation must be carried out to bring out the complete truth," Siddique said.

When asked about the Bombay High Court granting interim relief to Bollywood actor Imran Khan by staying the 'Leave India' deportation notice until November 2, the NCP leader chose to remain measured. "The matter is currently sub judice before the court, so I will not comment on the specifics. We have full faith in the judiciary and will respect whatever decision the court arrives at," Siddique said. (ANI)

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