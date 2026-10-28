Netherlands Rules Out Participation in Eurovision Contest
(MENAFN) The Netherlands will not participate in the 2027 Eurovision Song Contest, reversing its previous commitment to enter the competition, Dutch public broadcaster NPO announced Tuesday.
The broadcaster said consultations with other participating broadcasters had resulted in “insufficient support” for the Netherlands to compete in next year's event, according to reports.
Despite withdrawing from the competition, Dutch broadcaster NOS will continue airing Eurovision in the Netherlands. Its coverage will include the live performances, commentary in Dutch and a program previewing the contest.
The decision comes amid continuing controversy over Israel's participation in Eurovision, which has prompted disagreements among broadcasters over the competition's neutrality.
In August, Dutch broadcaster AVROTROS announced that it would not participate in the 2027 edition, arguing that the contest had lost its neutral character amid the war in Gaza and broader geopolitical tensions.
AVROTROS later transferred responsibility for selecting the Dutch entry to NPO. In September, NPO reversed the earlier position and confirmed that the Netherlands would compete, with an independent team tasked with overseeing the contestant selection process.
The latest announcement marks another change in the country's position ahead of the upcoming competition.
The 2027 Eurovision Song Contest is scheduled to be held in Burgas, Bulgaria. The semifinals are planned for May 11 and 13, followed by the final on May 15.
The broadcaster said consultations with other participating broadcasters had resulted in “insufficient support” for the Netherlands to compete in next year's event, according to reports.
Despite withdrawing from the competition, Dutch broadcaster NOS will continue airing Eurovision in the Netherlands. Its coverage will include the live performances, commentary in Dutch and a program previewing the contest.
The decision comes amid continuing controversy over Israel's participation in Eurovision, which has prompted disagreements among broadcasters over the competition's neutrality.
In August, Dutch broadcaster AVROTROS announced that it would not participate in the 2027 edition, arguing that the contest had lost its neutral character amid the war in Gaza and broader geopolitical tensions.
AVROTROS later transferred responsibility for selecting the Dutch entry to NPO. In September, NPO reversed the earlier position and confirmed that the Netherlands would compete, with an independent team tasked with overseeing the contestant selection process.
The latest announcement marks another change in the country's position ahead of the upcoming competition.
The 2027 Eurovision Song Contest is scheduled to be held in Burgas, Bulgaria. The semifinals are planned for May 11 and 13, followed by the final on May 15.
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