Somali Army Reports Heavy Al-Shabaab Losses After Convoy Attack
(MENAFN) Somali government forces killed more than 75 al-Shabaab fighters and injured another 56 during a prolonged confrontation in the southwestern Bay region, according to a Defense Ministry statement issued Tuesday.
The clashes began when al-Shabaab fighters ambushed a military convoy transporting supplies between Leego and Burhakaba in South West state, prompting Somali troops to launch a defensive response.
Soldiers participating in Operation Banooda engaged the attackers in an effort to repel the assault and ensure the convoy could be protected, the ministry said.
During the confrontation, the militants attempted to strike a Somali army position using a vehicle packed with explosives. However, the vehicle detonated before reaching its intended target, according to the ministry.
The Defense Ministry pledged to continue military operations against al-Shabaab, including efforts targeting individuals who provide the group with assistance, logistical support or safe shelter.
The reported casualty figures have not been independently confirmed.
Somali authorities use the term "Khawaarij" when referring to al-Shabaab, an al-Qaeda-linked militant organization that has waged an insurgency against the Somali government and African Union peacekeeping forces since 2007.
Since July, Somali forces have stepped up their campaign against the group with assistance from the African Union Support and Stabilization Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM) and other international partners.
The United Nations Security Council renewed AUSSOM's mandate in December 2025, allowing the mission to continue operating under its authorization through Dec. 31, 2026.
The clashes began when al-Shabaab fighters ambushed a military convoy transporting supplies between Leego and Burhakaba in South West state, prompting Somali troops to launch a defensive response.
Soldiers participating in Operation Banooda engaged the attackers in an effort to repel the assault and ensure the convoy could be protected, the ministry said.
During the confrontation, the militants attempted to strike a Somali army position using a vehicle packed with explosives. However, the vehicle detonated before reaching its intended target, according to the ministry.
The Defense Ministry pledged to continue military operations against al-Shabaab, including efforts targeting individuals who provide the group with assistance, logistical support or safe shelter.
The reported casualty figures have not been independently confirmed.
Somali authorities use the term "Khawaarij" when referring to al-Shabaab, an al-Qaeda-linked militant organization that has waged an insurgency against the Somali government and African Union peacekeeping forces since 2007.
Since July, Somali forces have stepped up their campaign against the group with assistance from the African Union Support and Stabilization Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM) and other international partners.
The United Nations Security Council renewed AUSSOM's mandate in December 2025, allowing the mission to continue operating under its authorization through Dec. 31, 2026.
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