Two Men Face National Security Charges After UK Air Base Incident
(MENAFN) Two men have been formally charged with national security offenses following an incident last month at RAF Fairford, a British military installation in Gloucestershire used by the US Air Force, according to reports.
Mohmed Abdulkarim and Nouman Essghir, both aged 24, face charges under the National Security Act 2023 after an investigation conducted by Counter Terrorism Policing, the UK Crown Prosecution Service announced Tuesday.
The case stems from an incident at the southwestern England air base in late September, which triggered a major counterterrorism investigation by British authorities.
Frank Ferguson, chief crown prosecutor for the Crown Prosecution Service’s Special Crime and Counter Terrorism Division, said prosecutors had decided to pursue charges following what he described as a "high-profile incident" involving RAF Fairford.
Meanwhile, a third individual, a 25-year-old British-Iranian national, was released without facing any charges, according to the announcement.
Mohmed Abdulkarim and Nouman Essghir, both aged 24, face charges under the National Security Act 2023 after an investigation conducted by Counter Terrorism Policing, the UK Crown Prosecution Service announced Tuesday.
The case stems from an incident at the southwestern England air base in late September, which triggered a major counterterrorism investigation by British authorities.
Frank Ferguson, chief crown prosecutor for the Crown Prosecution Service’s Special Crime and Counter Terrorism Division, said prosecutors had decided to pursue charges following what he described as a "high-profile incident" involving RAF Fairford.
Meanwhile, a third individual, a 25-year-old British-Iranian national, was released without facing any charges, according to the announcement.
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