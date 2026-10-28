Cdr. K. L. Ganju Presented With Festival Memento By Dr. L. Murugan At 19Th Global Film Festival Noida
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida: Cdr. K. L. Ganju, Honorary Consul General of the Union of the Comoros, was formally presented with the Festival Memento at the 19th Global Film Festival Noida 2026 at Marwah Studios, Film City, Noida.
The memento was presented by Dr. L. Murugan, Union Minister of State for Information & Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs, Government of India. The presentation marked a proud moment of international friendship, reflecting the festival's commitment to encouraging cultural understanding through cinema.
Speaking on the occasion, Cdr. K. L. Ganju appreciated the festival's role in bringing together the creative and diplomatic communities.
“Cinema and culture provide meaningful opportunities for nations to connect and understand one another. I am delighted to participate in the 19th Global Film Festival Noida and receive this memento. I congratulate Dr. Sandeep Marwah and his team for creating a platform that encourages cultural dialogue and friendship,” said Cdr. Ganju.
Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of Marwah Studios, Founder of Noida Film City and Chancellor of AAFT University of Media & Arts, and Chair for Indo Comoros Film and Cultural Forum welcomed Cdr. Ganju's participation and emphasised the importance of sustained cultural engagement.
“It is a privilege to welcome Cdr. K. L. Ganju to the festival. His participation brings a valuable diplomatic perspective to our celebration of cinema. Through film, education and creative exchange, we can build stronger connections between India and the Comoros and encourage our young people to appreciate the richness of different cultures,” said Dr. Marwah.
The occasion highlighted the potential of film festivals to create opportunities for interaction among diplomats, filmmakers, educators and students. Such exchanges encourage a wider understanding of cinema's role in representing communities and building international relationships.
The presentation added distinction to the 19th Global Film Festival Noida and reaffirmed its guiding philosophy of“Love, Peace and Unity Through Art and Culture.”
The memento was presented by Dr. L. Murugan, Union Minister of State for Information & Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs, Government of India. The presentation marked a proud moment of international friendship, reflecting the festival's commitment to encouraging cultural understanding through cinema.
Speaking on the occasion, Cdr. K. L. Ganju appreciated the festival's role in bringing together the creative and diplomatic communities.
“Cinema and culture provide meaningful opportunities for nations to connect and understand one another. I am delighted to participate in the 19th Global Film Festival Noida and receive this memento. I congratulate Dr. Sandeep Marwah and his team for creating a platform that encourages cultural dialogue and friendship,” said Cdr. Ganju.
Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of Marwah Studios, Founder of Noida Film City and Chancellor of AAFT University of Media & Arts, and Chair for Indo Comoros Film and Cultural Forum welcomed Cdr. Ganju's participation and emphasised the importance of sustained cultural engagement.
“It is a privilege to welcome Cdr. K. L. Ganju to the festival. His participation brings a valuable diplomatic perspective to our celebration of cinema. Through film, education and creative exchange, we can build stronger connections between India and the Comoros and encourage our young people to appreciate the richness of different cultures,” said Dr. Marwah.
The occasion highlighted the potential of film festivals to create opportunities for interaction among diplomats, filmmakers, educators and students. Such exchanges encourage a wider understanding of cinema's role in representing communities and building international relationships.
The presentation added distinction to the 19th Global Film Festival Noida and reaffirmed its guiding philosophy of“Love, Peace and Unity Through Art and Culture.”
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