Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru Extends Digi Yatra To International Departures
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Bengaluru, October 27, 2026: – Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru (BLR Airport) announced the launch of Digi Yatra – International Passenger Trials (DY-IPT), extending the seamless, face-enabled Digi Yatra experience to international departures on select flights.
The trial marks the next phase of Digi Yatra at BLR Airport, extending the contactless travel experience to eligible international passengers through secure digital travel credentials and biometric authentication across participating touchpoints, while reducing repetitive identity and document checks. The initiative builds on Digi Yatra's growing adoption across domestic air travel in India, with the platform currently serving more than 26.5 million users.
For international travel, identity will be securely established through e-passport chip validation on the Digi Yatra App followed by photo verification. A trusted digital travel credential will then enable seamless, secure, and privacy-preserving passenger journeys across participating touchpoints.
The initial trial will cover terminal entry and security, with the potential to extend up to boarding for select international flights of IndiGo and Air India. Immigration and emigration will remain separate statutory processes, and passengers must continue to carry the required travel documents. The trial does not replace mandatory document verification by airlines at designated counters.
George Fanthome, Chief Technical Officer at Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL), said: "Technology continues to play an important role in how we simplify and enhance the passenger journey at BLR Airport. Extending DigiYatra to international departures is another step towards creating a more seamless, efficient and digitally enabled travel experience. Through this trial, we are bringing together secure digital identity and face-enabled processing to reduce repeated document checks across participating touchpoints, while building a framework that can evolve and scale with the future needs of international travel. This initiative has been made possible through the collaboration and support of government authorities and our partners, including IndiGo, Air India, SITA and DigiYatra, whose contributions are helping advance a more seamless passenger experience."
The International Passenger Trials were built on the technical Proof of Concept undertaken at BLR Airport earlier in 2026 along with IATA, IndiGo, SITA and Digi Yatra, which explored an integrated contactless journey for international passengers using secure digital credentials and biometric-enabled processing.
The initiative further strengthens BLR Airport's focus on leveraging technology and the best global practices to deliver efficient, future-ready airport operations and enhanced passenger experience.
About BLR AIRPORT
Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru (BLR Airport), operated by Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL), closed FY 2025–26 with strong performance across key metrics. It served over 44 million passengers in the last financial year and surpassed 400 million cumulative passengers since its opening in May 2008. In recognition of its commitment to service excellence, BLR Airport is one of the few in the world to hold the prestigious ACI 5-Star Airport Rating for Customer Experience. BLR's growth is powered by Fairfax India Holdings Corporation, its majority private promoter. Through significant investment, Fairfax plays a key role in accelerating the airport's development and transformation.
The trial marks the next phase of Digi Yatra at BLR Airport, extending the contactless travel experience to eligible international passengers through secure digital travel credentials and biometric authentication across participating touchpoints, while reducing repetitive identity and document checks. The initiative builds on Digi Yatra's growing adoption across domestic air travel in India, with the platform currently serving more than 26.5 million users.
For international travel, identity will be securely established through e-passport chip validation on the Digi Yatra App followed by photo verification. A trusted digital travel credential will then enable seamless, secure, and privacy-preserving passenger journeys across participating touchpoints.
The initial trial will cover terminal entry and security, with the potential to extend up to boarding for select international flights of IndiGo and Air India. Immigration and emigration will remain separate statutory processes, and passengers must continue to carry the required travel documents. The trial does not replace mandatory document verification by airlines at designated counters.
George Fanthome, Chief Technical Officer at Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL), said: "Technology continues to play an important role in how we simplify and enhance the passenger journey at BLR Airport. Extending DigiYatra to international departures is another step towards creating a more seamless, efficient and digitally enabled travel experience. Through this trial, we are bringing together secure digital identity and face-enabled processing to reduce repeated document checks across participating touchpoints, while building a framework that can evolve and scale with the future needs of international travel. This initiative has been made possible through the collaboration and support of government authorities and our partners, including IndiGo, Air India, SITA and DigiYatra, whose contributions are helping advance a more seamless passenger experience."
The International Passenger Trials were built on the technical Proof of Concept undertaken at BLR Airport earlier in 2026 along with IATA, IndiGo, SITA and Digi Yatra, which explored an integrated contactless journey for international passengers using secure digital credentials and biometric-enabled processing.
The initiative further strengthens BLR Airport's focus on leveraging technology and the best global practices to deliver efficient, future-ready airport operations and enhanced passenger experience.
About BLR AIRPORT
Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru (BLR Airport), operated by Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL), closed FY 2025–26 with strong performance across key metrics. It served over 44 million passengers in the last financial year and surpassed 400 million cumulative passengers since its opening in May 2008. In recognition of its commitment to service excellence, BLR Airport is one of the few in the world to hold the prestigious ACI 5-Star Airport Rating for Customer Experience. BLR's growth is powered by Fairfax India Holdings Corporation, its majority private promoter. Through significant investment, Fairfax plays a key role in accelerating the airport's development and transformation.
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