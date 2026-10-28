G2 Names Infocon Systems A Leader In The EDI Provider Category In Winter 2026

MENAFN - Market Press Release) October 27, 2026 7:19 am - Infocon Systems, a leading cloud-based Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) and B2B integration provider, has been recognized as a Leader in the G2 Grid® Report for Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) | Winter 2026.

Infocon Systems, a leading cloud-based Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) and B2B integration provider, has been recognized as a Leader in the G2 Grid® Report for Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) | Winter 2026.

This recognition highlights Infocon Systems' commitment to delivering reliable EDI solutions, responsive customer support, and streamlined business integrations that help companies automate transactions and strengthen connections with their trading partners.

With more than 35 years of EDI expertise, Infocon Systems helps businesses exchange critical documents electronically, including purchase orders, invoices, advance ship notices, and other business transactions. Its fully managed EDI services cover partner onboarding, document mapping, testing, ERP integration, transaction monitoring, and ongoing technical support.

Infocon connects businesses with retailers, suppliers, distributors, warehouses, and eCommerce platforms while supporting integration with leading ERP, accounting, warehouse management, and eCommerce systems.

“Being named a Leader in G2's Winter 2026 Grid® Report for Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) is an important recognition of the value our customers place on our solutions and support. With more than 35 years of EDI expertise, we focus on simplifying complex integrations, streamlining trading partner connections, and providing fully managed EDI services backed by experienced specialists. We appreciate our customers sharing their feedback on G2 and helping others discover the value of working with Infocon Systems,” said an Infocon Systems spokesperson.

Infocon Systems continues to serve businesses across industries with cloud-based EDI solutions, flexible integration capabilities, and dedicated support from experienced EDI specialists.

About Infocon Systems

Infocon Systems is a cloud-based EDI and B2B integration provider with more than 35 years of experience helping businesses automate electronic transactions and connect with trading partners. Its fully managed services include EDI implementation, mapping, testing, ERP integration, partner onboarding, transaction monitoring, and ongoing support. Infocon Systems helps businesses integrate with retailers, distributors, suppliers, and logistics partners across a wide range of industries.

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