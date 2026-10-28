Stantek Contract Manufacturing: How ITAR Compliance, AS 9100 Compliance, And U.S.-Based Production
STANTON, KY - October 20, 2026 - Stantek Manufacturing, LLC, a U.S.-based contract manufacturer headquartered in Stanton, Kentucky, manufactures wire harnesses, cable assemblies, and electromechanical assemblies for defense, aerospace, and other specialized applications. The company supports prototype builds and low-to-mid-volume production based on customer-provided drawings, specifications, and applicable acceptance criteria.
Supporting Defense Procurement Requirements
Stantek is registered with the Directorate of Defense Trade Controls (DDTC) and is ITAR compliant. Its ISO 9001:2015-certified quality management system, certified by Smithers Quality Assessments, covers the contract manufacture of electromechanical assemblies, wiring harnesses, and cable assemblies for commercial, military, and aerospace customers.
The company also references IPC/WHMA-A-620 and J-STD-001 in its manufacturing quality practices, as applicable to customer specifications and program requirements.
Military Wire Harness and Cable Assembly Contract Manufacturing
Stantek manufactures military wire harnesses, braided wire harnesses, and cable assemblies to customer-provided drawings and specifications for defense and aerospace applications. Depending on project specifications, assemblies may incorporate EMI/RFI shielding, environmental sealing, protective sleeving, overmolding, and military-grade connectors.
Its manufacturing processes include assembly, inspection, and electrical testing. Stantek states that every military wire harness and military cable assembly undergoes 100% electrical testing before shipment to verify electrical performance against applicable requirements. Manufacturability feedback may also be available during initial consultation where appropriate.
Located in Stanton, Kentucky, Stantek provides defense contractors, prime integrators, and aerospace manufacturers with a domestic sourcing option. The company identifies its CAGE Code as 14EW7. Supplier qualification and eligibility depend on individual program specifications, contractual obligations, regulatory requirements, and sourcing criteria.
“Defense wiring programs require close attention to customer specifications, workmanship, and product verification. Our focus is on manufacturing wire harnesses and cable assemblies to our customers' defined requirements, supported by quality processes, inspection, and electrical testing,” said Edward Douglas of Stantek Manufacturing, LLC.
Discuss Your Project Requirements
Defense contractors, prime integrators, and aerospace manufacturers can learn more about Stantek's manufacturing capabilities or submit project requirements through the company's website.
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About Stantek Manufacturing, LLC
Stantek Manufacturing, LLC is a U.S.-based contract manufacturer serving OEM and defense customers by manufacturing complex assemblies to customer-provided drawings and specifications. The company specializes in wire harnesses, cable assemblies, and electromechanical assemblies, supporting prototype builds and low-to-mid-volume production programs.
Media Contact
Edward Douglas
Stantek Manufacturing, LLC
145 East Elkins Street, Stanton, KY 40380, USA
Phone: (606) 663-8200
Email: [email protected]
Website:
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