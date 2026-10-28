The VOLGA K50 Available At AVTODOM Has Been Named The Best Crossover By Avito

MENAFN - Market Press Release) October 27, 2026 7:53 am - The VOLGA K50 available at VOLGA AVTODOM Izmailovo has been named the best crossover in the premium segment by Avito Auto

The VOLGA brand represented at VOLGA AVTODOM Izmailovo received two awards at the annual Tochka Zazhiganiya automotive awards presented by Avito Auto. The flagship VOLGA K50 crossover won in the Mid-size Crossover Premium Segment category while the VOLGA brand itself was honored with the Debut of the Year award as decided by an expert jury.

Winners of the Tochka Zazhiganiya awards are determined based on two independent criteria: actual interest of Avito Auto users and the assessment of a professional community comprising representatives from automotive brands and independent experts. The VOLGA brand officially entered the Russian automotive market on June 19, 2026. These awards serve as a clear testament to the brand's successful debut.

VOLGA is a new Russian automotive brand. Its concept integrates advanced international technologies, a high level of local production and the development of in-house engineering expertise. In its first four months on the market more than 2226 VOLGA vehicles were sold with over 1000 units sold in September alone. The VOLGA lineup consists of three models: the K50 flagship, the C50 business-class sedan and the K40 crossover. The K50 crossover has proven the most popular with 1160 units sold between June and September 2026.

The VOLGA K50 a flagship D-segment crossover was also recognized at the Avito Auto awards. It is equipped with a 2.0-liter turbocharged gasoline engine producing 238 hp, an eight-speed automatic transmission and an all-wheel-drive system. The vehicle measures 4770 mm in length and 1895 mm in width with a wheelbase of 2845 mm. The crossover features a striking exterior design including a unique radiator grille and is equipped with an adaptive suspension system that ensures an optimal balance between ride comfort and handling.

VOLGA AVTODOM Izmailovo is an official dealership of the brand located at 12B Entuziastov Highway, Balashikha, Moscow Region. The 700-square-meter showroom offers a panoramic view of the city. The facility includes a service area, a lounge, a children's play area and a café. Clients have access to ample parking, test drives and comprehensive support throughout every stage of the vehicle purchase and ownership experience.

"The VOLGA brand is making confident first steps in the market. The opening of its initial dealerships including VOLGA AVTODOM Izmailovo took place just a few months ago. The brand has already gained recognition from millions of users on the Avito Auto platform. This is a significant achievement for a young brand. We are confident that VOLGA will continue to develop at this same impressive pace earning new accolades and, of course, the affection of its customers", - Alexey Shakhovtsev, Director of the AVTODOM South Division, commented.