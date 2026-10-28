Jordan Claims Deadly ISIS Strike in Syria as Damascus Denounces Attack
(MENAFN) Jordan announced Tuesday that its airstrikes in southern Syria killed more than 20 members of ISIS (Daesh) and destroyed a significant weapons storage facility. The Syrian government denounced the operation as an infringement on its sovereignty and reported that the strikes had caused several casualties, according to reports.
Jordanian government spokesman Mohammad al-Momani said the military action followed a period of growing concern over the activities of armed groups and threats to Jordan’s national security, adding that Amman had “run out of patience” with the situation.
“The operation was based on field intelligence aimed at neutralizing confirmed threats and planned terrorist attacks against Jordan,” he said.
According to Momani, preliminary assessments indicated that the strikes had inflicted substantial losses on the group.
“Initial results of this operation indicate significant losses among ISIS, estimated at more than 20 members, as well as the destruction of a major weapons depot belonging to the group,” Momani said.
The spokesman also acknowledged reports of civilian casualties and expressed regret over the loss of innocent lives. He said Jordan had avoided targeting sites where intelligence suggested civilians might be present.
“Jordan takes precautions to avoid harming civilians and attaches the same importance to the lives of innocent civilians outside its borders as it does to the lives of Jordanians,” he said.
Momani added that Jordanian officials were in contact with their Syrian counterparts to address the consequences of the operation and discuss the next steps.
As part of these efforts, the two countries are expected to establish a joint committee to assess the impact of the strikes, improve coordination against ISIS and develop measures to protect civilians during future security operations.
Jordanian government spokesman Mohammad al-Momani said the military action followed a period of growing concern over the activities of armed groups and threats to Jordan’s national security, adding that Amman had “run out of patience” with the situation.
“The operation was based on field intelligence aimed at neutralizing confirmed threats and planned terrorist attacks against Jordan,” he said.
According to Momani, preliminary assessments indicated that the strikes had inflicted substantial losses on the group.
“Initial results of this operation indicate significant losses among ISIS, estimated at more than 20 members, as well as the destruction of a major weapons depot belonging to the group,” Momani said.
The spokesman also acknowledged reports of civilian casualties and expressed regret over the loss of innocent lives. He said Jordan had avoided targeting sites where intelligence suggested civilians might be present.
“Jordan takes precautions to avoid harming civilians and attaches the same importance to the lives of innocent civilians outside its borders as it does to the lives of Jordanians,” he said.
Momani added that Jordanian officials were in contact with their Syrian counterparts to address the consequences of the operation and discuss the next steps.
As part of these efforts, the two countries are expected to establish a joint committee to assess the impact of the strikes, improve coordination against ISIS and develop measures to protect civilians during future security operations.
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