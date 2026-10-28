Recently, LINT TOP, a high-end wire and cable equipment manufacturer, has reached the final commissioning stage of the custom independent motor rod breakdown machine and 16-wire independent motor multiwire drawing machine supplied to a cable manufacturer in Jordan. Once in production, these lines will significantly enhance the customer's copper wire drawing capacity and finished wire quality.

From International Exhibition to Order: A Trusted PartnershipThe project originated at an international wire and cable exhibition. Following the first meeting, the LINT TOP sales team arranged a site visit to an existing LINT TOP end-user factory. This was not the customer's first purchase from LINT TOP - the customer had previously bought other LINT TOP equipment and was highly satisfied with both product quality and after-sales service a multi-month evaluation period, the customer compared LINT TOP's proposal against both other Chinese manufacturers and well-known Italian wire drawing machine brands. After a comprehensive review of technical parameters, cost-performance, and service capability, the customer ultimately selected LINT TOP - a Chinese manufacturer specializing in high-end cable equipment. Before contract signing, LINT TOP arranged an on-site visit to a reference installation already in operation: the multiwire drawing machine had been running for half a month without a single wire break - a decisive factor in the customer's final decision.

China's First Individual Motor Driven 16 Head Wire Drawing Machine: Engineering Team Overcomes ChallengesThe delivered 16-wire multi wire drawing machine is China's first individual-motor driven 16-head wire drawing machine, covering a 0.2–1.04 mm wire range and targeting the high-end fine wire drawing segment. As a first-of-its-kind unit, on-site commissioning presented significant challenges.



Wire breaks: Additional limit switches were installed to optimize tension control logic;

Take-up adaptation: The customer's originally ordered compact take-up spool dimensions did not match, requiring on-site modification of the take-up carriage; Foundation deviation: The customer's plant foundation dimensions deviated from equipment requirements, requiring on-site measurement and adjustment.

The LINT TOP engineering team resolved each issue one by one, ultimately meeting the customer's technical requirements and acceptance standards. Meanwhile, ongoing optimization of control programs and safety protection continues. The project team maintains daily communication with the customer, relaying on-site feedback to the back-end R&D team for rapid response and implementation of reasonable customer requests a high-end wire and cable equipment manufacturer with global service capabilities, LINT TOP recognizes that cable producers place significant emphasis on labor costs and operational efficiency. To address this, we have built a dual-track service system combining on-site engineers and a back-end R&D center. Upon shipment of the RBD machine (rod breakdown machine) and the accompanying multi-wire drawing line, senior engineers accompany the line to the customer's factory, taking full responsibility for installation guidance, commissioning, trial production support, and operator training. After production ramp-up, the R&D team maintains ongoing technical coordination, providing continuous optimization support for operational issues and helping customers reduce labor investment and shorten time-to-market. This standardized service delivery capability is a key reason LINT TOP continues to earn customer trust and repeat orders in global markets.

Trial Production Results: Peak Speed of 1400 m/minBoth machines have now entered trial production, with all performance indicators performing well 14-wire configuration achieved a peak drawing speed of 1400 meters per minute, demonstrating the strong capability of LINT TOP's individual motor drive technology in the high-end multi wire drawing machine.

Growing Partnership: Customer Inquiries for Stranding MachineWith the successful commissioning of the wire drawing machines, the Jordanian customer's confidence in LINT TOP products and services has grown further. The customer has already issued an inquiry for subsequent stranding machine, opening the door for deeper cooperation on integrated line solutions a high-end wire drawing machine manufacturer, LINT TOP continues to focus on the R&D and manufacturing of cable drawing equipment. Core products - including individual motor RBD machine and multi-wire drawing machines - now serve cable manufacturers in dozens of countries worldwide. The successful delivery of this Jordanian project marks a further milestone for LINT TOP's brand presence in the Middle East high-end cable equipment market.

Frequently Asked QuestionsQ: What is an individual motor 16-head multiwire drawing machine?A: An individual motor 16-head multiwire drawing machine is a high-end copper wire drawing equipment where each drafting die block is driven by its own motor. It can draw 16 wires simultaneously within a 0.2–1.04 mm range, delivering high efficiency and precise tension control for fine wire production.Q: How does an individual motor wire drawing machine differ from traditional gear-driven machines?A: Individual motor driven wire drawing machines drive each die block separately, eliminating gearboxes. This delivers lower energy consumption, less maintenance, higher tension accuracy, and faster specification changeover - making it the preferred technology for high-end wire production lines.Q: What kind of company is LINT TOP?A: LINT TOP is a high-end wire and cable equipment manufacturer serving global markets, backed by deep expertise in equipment design, manufacturing, and wire drawing process know-how. Beyond individual machines, our cable plant turnkey solutions cover the full scope - from factory planning and equipment supply to installation, commissioning, and operator training. With 20 years of industry experience and 45+ large-scale turnkey projects delivered, we help customers turn factory plans into production.

About Us

LINT TOP - Integrated "Equipment + Process + Turnkey Plant" Solution Provider for Cable Manufacturing

As a professional member of Honor Croup. LINT TOP integrates R&D, manufacturing, and global services Since 2009. we have been committed to the mission of "Technology-Driven Intelligent Manufacturing, Equipment Empowering Industry," focusing on providing complete solutions ranging from individual machines to turnkey plant projects.