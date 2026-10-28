Delta's Decade-Old Refinery Gamble Finally Pays Off

Jet fuel cost the US carrier an adjusted USD 3.61 a gallon during the quarter, up 60% year-on-year. Its adjusted fuel bill climbed 62% to USD 4.1 billion.

For the full year, Delta expects fuel expenses to run roughly USD 6 billion higher than last year, prompting the airline to lower its profit forecast.

Despite the pressure, the Atlanta-based carrier reported about USD 1.5 billion in adjusted pre-tax profit for the quarter, nearly matching last year's figure, and still expects around USD 4.5 billion in pre-tax profit for the full year.

Much of the cushion comes from the Trainer refinery near Philadelphia, which Delta bought from Phillips 66 in 2012 for USD 150 million, aided by USD 30 million in state assistance, becoming the first airline to own a refinery.

The move drew skepticism at the time, with one airline fuel buyer comparing it to a gamble in Vegas.

Results were mixed for years, with the refinery trimming Delta's average fuel price by just 4 cents a gallon in 2025.

That changed after jet fuel prices more than doubled earlier this year. The refinery posted USD 311 million in operating income in the first half of 2026 alone.

This quarter, it cut Delta's fuel cost by 13 cents a gallon, a benefit the airline expects to rise to about 40 cents a gallon next quarter.

For the full year, Delta now projects the refinery will deliver more than USD 700 million in benefit.

The refinery has not made Delta immune to rising fuel costs, but it offers a partial offset unavailable to its major US rivals, the result of a decision made 14 years ago.