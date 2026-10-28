Mark Ledbury

Professor of Art History and Visual Culture, University of Sydney

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I teach and research Art History at the University of Sydney, where I am Professor and Director of the Power Institute. My own research is mostly about European Art and its relationships with other art forms, particularly theatre. I've written on artists from the canonical (François Boucher, Jacques-Louis David), to the obscure (James Northcote). I find the lives, careers and networks of artists fascinating, and am drawn to archives and collections that help me understand and animate the art of the past. I love to teach in collections and on site, and seek every opportunity to get out of the classroom and in front of artworks.

In my role as Director of the Power Institute at the University of Sydney () I have the chance to work with colleagues to create and run talks, events and initiatives that are committed to a fully global and inclusive understanding of art, and engage wider publics with the vital importance of art in culture. At the Power Institute we also publish award-winning books on art and ideas, and support artists, writers and students who are passionate about the visual arts.

–present Professor of Art History and Visual Culture, University of Sydney

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