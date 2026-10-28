Student-Backed Opposition Leads Serbia Election with Majority Vote
(MENAFN) Serbia’s student-supported opposition has emerged as the leading force in the country’s snap parliamentary elections, receiving 52.71% of ballots counted in preliminary results released Monday, according to reports citing the Republic Electoral Commission (RIK).
The “Student List - Students Win” secured approximately 2.26 million votes, giving it a projected 140 seats in Serbia’s 250-member National Assembly. The figures were based on results from 8,187 of the country’s 8,392 polling stations.
The ruling political bloc led by President Aleksandar Vucic, known as “United Serbia,” obtained 39.17% of the vote, equivalent to around 1.68 million ballots. Preliminary projections indicate that the alliance would hold 104 parliamentary seats, according to the electoral commission.
Meanwhile, the Socialist Party of Serbia (SPS), headed by Ivica Dacic, received 2.17% of the votes. Its share was insufficient to secure representation in the National Assembly, the initial results showed.
Four lists representing minority communities also crossed the threshold for parliamentary representation, allowing them to obtain seats in the legislature.
The electoral commission reported that more than 4.3 million ballots had been cast across the polling stations included in the preliminary count. Of those, approximately 4.24 million were deemed valid as the vote tally continued.
The “Student List - Students Win” secured approximately 2.26 million votes, giving it a projected 140 seats in Serbia’s 250-member National Assembly. The figures were based on results from 8,187 of the country’s 8,392 polling stations.
The ruling political bloc led by President Aleksandar Vucic, known as “United Serbia,” obtained 39.17% of the vote, equivalent to around 1.68 million ballots. Preliminary projections indicate that the alliance would hold 104 parliamentary seats, according to the electoral commission.
Meanwhile, the Socialist Party of Serbia (SPS), headed by Ivica Dacic, received 2.17% of the votes. Its share was insufficient to secure representation in the National Assembly, the initial results showed.
Four lists representing minority communities also crossed the threshold for parliamentary representation, allowing them to obtain seats in the legislature.
The electoral commission reported that more than 4.3 million ballots had been cast across the polling stations included in the preliminary count. Of those, approximately 4.24 million were deemed valid as the vote tally continued.
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