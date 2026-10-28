Israel Blocks International Delegation from Attending West Bank Conference
(MENAFN) Israeli authorities prevented a group of 23 international lawmakers, politicians, and academics from entering the occupied West Bank on Tuesday, stopping them from attending an international gathering at Birzeit University near Ramallah.
The university said the visitors had planned to take part in a conference hosted by its Ibrahim Abu-Lughod Institute of International Studies, located north of Ramallah, with attendees expected from several countries.
According to reports, the delegation was initially denied access to the West Bank on Monday while attempting to cross from Jordan through the Allenby Bridge, also known as the King Hussein Bridge.
The group made another attempt to enter the territory on Tuesday but was refused entry once again, the university's public relations department said.
Conference organizers reported that the delegates were held for several hours and questioned by Israeli authorities before being ordered to return.
The two-day event, entitled “Global South Solidarity and Resistance to Imperialism,” was scheduled to open on Tuesday, bringing together participants to discuss issues related to international solidarity and opposition to imperialism.
Among those included in the delegation were British Labour Party lawmaker Clive Lewis, Scottish National Party lawmaker Lorna Baird, and Scottish Green Party lawmaker Kate Nevens, according to the university.
The university said the visitors had planned to take part in a conference hosted by its Ibrahim Abu-Lughod Institute of International Studies, located north of Ramallah, with attendees expected from several countries.
According to reports, the delegation was initially denied access to the West Bank on Monday while attempting to cross from Jordan through the Allenby Bridge, also known as the King Hussein Bridge.
The group made another attempt to enter the territory on Tuesday but was refused entry once again, the university's public relations department said.
Conference organizers reported that the delegates were held for several hours and questioned by Israeli authorities before being ordered to return.
The two-day event, entitled “Global South Solidarity and Resistance to Imperialism,” was scheduled to open on Tuesday, bringing together participants to discuss issues related to international solidarity and opposition to imperialism.
Among those included in the delegation were British Labour Party lawmaker Clive Lewis, Scottish National Party lawmaker Lorna Baird, and Scottish Green Party lawmaker Kate Nevens, according to the university.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment