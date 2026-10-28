The CFO Honors 2026 To Unite The UAE's Leading Finance Minds For An Evening Of Recognition And Distinction

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)the world of finance and business leadership will come together for, an exclusive evening dedicated to recognising the individuals shaping the future of financial leadership across the UAE. Hosted at Grosvenor House, Dubai, the event will bring together distinguished Chief Financial Officers, senior finance executives, business leaders and influential voices for an occasion that celebrates achievement, integrity and the people behind lasting business impact.

Organised by Stellar Connect Events LLC, The CFO Honors is built around a simple but powerful idea: behind every resilient organisation, ambitious growth strategy and meaningful transformation, there are leaders making decisions that matter. Today';s CFOs are no longer defined solely by financial stewardship. They are strategic partners, trusted advisers and catalysts for innovation, guiding organisations through uncertainty while balancing performance, governance, sustainability and long term value creation.

The CFO Honors 2026 seeks to recognise this broader contribution to business. The evening will celebrate outstanding finance leaders whose work reflects strategic vision, sound judgement, professional integrity and a commitment to building stronger organisations. From driving financial performance and enabling digital transformation to strengthening governance and creating sustainable value, these are the achievements that deserve to be acknowledged.

An evening worthy of the leaders it celebrates

Set against the distinguished surroundings of Grosvenor House, the occasion is designed to be more than an awards ceremony. It will offer a considered setting for senior leaders to connect beyond their day-to-day responsibilities, exchange perspectives and build relationships with peers who understand the challenges and opportunities of leading at the highest level.

The programme will feature a keynote address, a fireside, a leadership panel, and a formal recognition ceremony, followed by dinner and networking.

Together, these conversations will explore the evolving responsibilities of finance leaders, the importance of integrity in decision-making and the role of executive leadership in supporting the UAE';s wider ambitions for growth and transformation.

Recognising achievement. Celebrating leadership.

At its heart, The CFO Honors 2026 is about recognising the people behind the numbers. It acknowledges the judgement required to navigate complex business environments, the courage to make difficult decisions, and the discipline to turn financial strategy into meaningful results.

As organisations across the UAE continue to adapt to changing markets, emerging technologies and rising expectations around accountability, the role of the CFO has become increasingly central to business success. The leaders being recognised represent the expertise, perspective and commitment that help organisations move forward with confidence.

For Stellar Connect Events LLC, the occasion reflects a broader commitment to creating meaningful platforms where business leadership is recognised and senior professionals can come together around the conversations shaping their industries.

The CFO Honors 2026 will take place on 25 November 2026 at Grosvenor House, Dubai, UAE.

For event information and enquiries, visit or contact Stellar Connect Events LLC at....

About Stellar Connect Events LLC

Stellar Connect Events LLC is a UAE-based event management company delivering conferences, summits, executive gatherings and bespoke business events. Through thoughtfully curated experiences, the company brings together industry leaders, decision-makers and organisations to encourage meaningful dialogue, professional recognition and valuable connections.

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