Equinor ASA: Key Information Relating To Cash Dividend For Third Quarter 2026.
Cash dividend amount: 0.39
Announced currency: USD
Last day including rights: 12 February 2027
Ex-date Oslo Børs: 15 February 2027
Ex-date New York Stock Exchange: 16 February 2027
Record date: 16 February 2027
Payment date: 26 February 2027
Date of approval: 27 October 2026
Other information: The cash dividend per share in NOK will be communicated on 22 February 2027.
This information is published in accordance with the requirements of the Continuing Obligations and is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 in the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
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