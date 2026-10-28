BNP PARIBAS LAUNCHES A SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME OF EUR 1.3 BILLION FOR THE 2026 FINANCIAL YEAR RESULTS

Paris, 28 October 2026

Following the approval of the European Central Bank, BNP Paribas announces the launch

of its share buyback programme related to the 2026 financial year results for a maximum amount of EUR 1.3 billion.

The purchase will start on November 2, 2026, under a contract with an investment services provider acting independently, entrusted with an irrevocable instruction to purchase the shares. The shares purchased under the programme will be cancelled.

BNP Paribas will provide weekly updates on the progress of the programme via a press release on BNP Paribas' website, and via full and effective dissemination in accordance with the applicable legal provisions:

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The share buyback programme will be carried out in accordance with the provisions set out in the EU Regulation n°596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of April 16th, 2014 on market abuse and its implementing provisions, and within the limits of the authorisation granted to BNP Paribas to purchase shares on the market pursuant to the 5th resolution adopted by the General Meeting of BNP Paribas on May 12th, 2026.

The description of the share buyback programme authorised by the above-mentioned 5th resolution, published on May 12th, 2026, is available on BNP Paribas's website: .

Leader in banking and financial services in Europe, BNP Paribas operates in 64 countries and territories with more than 180,000 employees, including more than 146,000 in Europe. The Group's activities are structured by three operating divisions: Commercial, Personal Banking & Services covering commercial & personal banking entities and specialised businesses; Investment & Protection Services for savings, investment and protection solutions; and Corporate & Institutional Banking, a bridge between corporate and institutional clients. Based on its strong diversified and integrated model, the Group accompanies all its clients (individuals, entrepreneurs, SMEs, corporates and institutional clients) through solutions spanning financing, investment, savings and insurance. The Group has a historic footprint in four eurozone markets: France, Italy, Belgium and Luxembourg. As a key player in international banking, the Group has leading platforms and business lines in Europe, a strong presence in the Americas as well as a solid and fast-growing business in Asia-Pacific. BNP Paribas implements a Social and Environmental Responsibility approach across all its activities, enabling it to contribute to building a sustainable future while ensuring the Group's performance and stability.

Press Contact

Giorgia Rowe – ... – +33 6 64 27 57 96

Marie Clouard – ... – +33 6 98 37 45 70

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