Medidata Named By IDC Marketscapetm As A Leader In Worldwide Life Sciences R&D RWD/RWE Data Platforms, Technology Solutions, And Consulting Services

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Medidata is the only company exclusively dedicated to clinical trial technology recognized in the Leaders category

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medidata, a Dassault Systèmes brand and leading provider of clinical trial solutions, has been named as a Leader in the most recent IDC MarketScapeTM“Worldwide Life Sciences R&D RWD/RWE for Data Platforms, Technology Solutions, and Consulting Services, 2026” vendor assessment (doc #US54122226, September 2026). Medidata is the only company exclusively focused on the clinical trial space to be placed in the Leaders category, highlighting its comprehensive platform combining AI capabilities, high-quality, longitudinal patient-level data, and real-world data (RWD) / real-world evidence (RWE) workflows.

"Medidata's position as a Leader highlights its comprehensive ecosystem for AI-driven real-world data and evidence generation,” said Dr. Nimita Limaye, research vice president, Life Sciences R&D Strategy & Technology, IDC.“Medidata seamlessly combines robust technology solutions, advanced AI capabilities, and clinical data science expertise, equipping sponsor organizations to maximize the ROI of their trial data and bring therapies to market faster.”

The report highlights Medidata's Clinical Data and Regulatory Innovation (CDRI) team of statisticians and data scientists, who leverage anonymized data from over 42,000 trials and 13 million patients to build external control arms (ECAs) and efficacy benchmarks. Within Medidata's Study Experience, CDRI sets itself apart through its regulatory expertise, long-term scientific collaborations with Friends of Cancer Research, and invitations to present as ECA experts to both the FDA and EMA. CDRI is well positioned to deliver client analyses and enhance these analyses through regulatory and statistical consulting.

In addition to clinical data analytics, the Marketscape recognizes Medidata Link within the Data Experience, which allows for prospective clinical trial linkage to real-world data sources to comprehensively understand the patient experience journey, before, during, and after a clinical trial. Medidata Link received a Reagan-Udall Foundation Innovation Award in 2022.

The report also specifically calls out how Medidata's customers recognize the meaningful regulatory and clinical development value in the insights and expertise Medidata's CDRI team provides, as well as the scalability and functionality of Medidata Link.

“Being recognized as a Leader by the IDC MarketScape is a powerful validation of the quality and operational effectiveness of our AI-driven platform,” said Anthony Costello, Medidata CEO.“Our commitment to the clinical trial experience means building solutions that truly perform. By seamlessly integrating real-world data with our advanced solutions and expert services, we are effectively empowering our partners to accelerate clinical breakthroughs and deliver life-saving therapies to patients.”

Read the IDC MarketScape Report here.

About the IDC MarketScape

The IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of technology and service suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

About Medidata

Medidata has been powering smarter treatments and healthier people by supporting clinical trials through groundbreaking technological innovations for over 25 years. Medidata is a leader in AI-powered solutions across the entire trial lifecycle to accelerate clinical breakthroughs, reduce patient and site burden, and bring new therapies to market faster. Supported by one of the largest clinical datasets in the industry of more than 42,000 trials and 13 million patients, Medidata's Stud, Patien, and Dat Experiences are trusted by more than 1 million registered users across approximately 2,300 customers. A Dassault Systèmes brand (Euronext Paris: FR0014003TT8, DSY.PA), Medidata is headquartered in New York City and is recognized as a leader by Everest Group and IDC. Discover more at . Listen to our latest podcast, from Dreamers to Disruptor, and follow us at @medidata-solutions on LinkedIn.

About Dassault Systèmes

Dassault Systèmes is a catalyst for human progress. Since 1981, the company has pioneered virtual worlds to improve real life for consumers, patients and citizens. Through the 3DEXPERIENCE agentic platform, AI-powered, science-based virtual twins help 390,000 customers of all sizes, in all industries, collaborate, imagine and create sustainable innovations that drive meaningful impact. For more information, visit:

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