Borregaard ASA: All-Time High EBITDA1 Of NOK 557 Million In The 3Rd Quarter

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Borregaard's operating revenues increased to NOK 1,894 million (NOK 1,799 million) in the 3quarter of 2026. EBITDAreached an all-time high of NOK 557 million (NOK 440 million). The results in all areas increased compared with the 3quarter of 2025.

In BioSolutions, selective price increases and reduced costs were the main reasons for the improved result. Higher deliveries and strong production were the main reasons for an all-time high result in BioMaterials. In Fine Chemicals, the result improved due to higher deliveries of both fine chemical intermediates and bioethanol. Savings from the ongoing cost improvement programme and energy system optimisation contributed positively to the Group's results in the quarter. Net currency effects were positive for the Group.

Profit before tax was NOK 394 million (NOK 247 million). Earnings per share were NOK 2.96 (NOK 1.96).

“Borregaard delivered an all-time high quarterly EBITDA with higher results across all business areas, strong operational performance at the Sarpsborg biorefinery, savings from the cost improvement programme, optimisation of our energy system, and selective price increases”, says CEO Tom Erik Foss-Jacobsen.

Contacts:

Director Investor Relations, Pål Espen Ramberg, +47 959 17 333

Director Communications, Tone Horvei Bredal, +47 924 67 711

1. Operating profit before depreciation, amortisation and other income and expenses

2. Figures in parentheses are for the corresponding period in the preceding year



This information is considered to be inside information pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5 – 12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

This stock exchange announcement was published by Lotte Kvinlaug, Investor Relations Officer at Borregaard ASA, on 28 October 2026 at 07:00 CET.

Attachments



3rd quarter 2026 presentation

3rd quarter 2026 report Quarterly and accounting figures 3rd quarter 2026