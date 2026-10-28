Luotea Plc: Interim Report 1 January30 September 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Luotea PlcStock exchange release28 October 2026 at 8:00 a.m.

Adjusted EBITA increased clearly in Q3, net sales stable

JULY–SEPTEMBER



Net sales for July–September were EUR 84.2 million (83.9). Net sales increased by 0.4%.

Adjusted EBITA for July–September was EUR 5.7 million (4.9), representing 6.8% (5.8%) of net sales. The increase in adjusted EBITA was mainly driven by savings in ICT and personnel expenses as well as improved performance in the Swedish operations.

Adjusted operating profit for July–September was EUR 5.4 million (4.5), representing 6.4% (5.4%) of net sales.

Operating profit was EUR 4.5 million (4.0), representing 5.4% (4.8%) of net sales. Earnings per share for July–September were EUR 0.09 (0.07).



JANUARY–SEPTEMBER



Net sales for January–September were EUR 258.4 million (257.3). Net sales increased by 0.4%.

Adjusted EBITA for January–September was EUR 8.6 million (7.2), representing 3.3% (2.8%) of net sales.

Adjusted operating profit for January–September was EUR 7.5 million (6.1), representing 2.9% (2.4%) of net sales.

Operating profit was EUR 5.0 million (4.7), representing 1.9% (1.8%) of net sales.

Earnings per share for January–September were EUR 0.08 (0.08). Net cash flow from operating activities after investments for January–September was EUR -0.1 million (11.4; the comparison period includes both continuing and discontinued operations).



Outlook

Outlook for the year 2026 (updated 11 September 2026).

The adjusted EBITA for 2026 is expected to increase compared with the adjusted EBITA for 2025 (EUR 7.0 million).

Previous outlook for the year 2026 (6 August 2026).

The adjusted EBITA for 2026 is expected to increase or increase significantly compared with the adjusted EBITA for 2025 (EUR 7.0 million).



PRESIDENT AND CEO ANTTI NIITYNPÄÄ:

Luotea's net sales grew by 0.4% in the third quarter to EUR 84.2 million, and adjusted EBITA increased by EUR 0.8 million to EUR 5.7 million. Net sales improved by 6% in Sweden and by 2% in property maintenance and technical services in Finland. On the other hand, the development of cleaning and support services in Finland, where net sales declined by 6% compared with last year was below our expectations.

During the review period, the Finnish facility services market was characterised by diverging trends. Property maintenance and technical services function consist of property maintenance and technical services. Of these, demand for property maintenance services grew strongly during the review period, and we are particularly pleased with the 11% growth in add-on sales in property maintenance services. Competition in the cleaning market remained intense. There was a high number and value of tenders for cleaning services, but price competition was particularly intense for large contracts. We have not been willing to compromise our profitability in these tenders. Add-on sales outside contract-based services in cleaning and support services remained below the comparison period, largely due to cost-saving measures by our customers.

In Sweden, net sales increased by 6%, driven by growth in add-on sales. As in the second quarter, add-on sales grew by more than 10% year-on-year. The improvement in profitability in Sweden continued during the review period, supported by efficiency measures and an improved contract portfolio, although somewhat more slowly than we had targeted. However, I am pleased that we have improved the profitability of our Facility Services Sweden business for seven consecutive quarters.

Although profitability in Sweden has improved for seven consecutive quarters, there is still further potential to improve profitability. Under the leadership of new CEO Rikard Nyhrén, who joins Luotea in November, we will focus particularly on systematically improving operational efficiency. In Finland, we will continue targeted profitability improvement measures in centralised functions and in cleaning and support services.

As part of the implementation of Luotea's strategy, we have launched a development project to take our data-driven services to the next level. Our customers increasingly expect more comprehensive, intelligent and on-demand facility services, and we are responding to this demand by investing strongly in the development of data-driven services.

We will expand the use of data-driven cleaning and develop new services, including data-driven property maintenance. In addition, we are creating a new data-driven operating model. Our aim is to combine data, technology and the expertise of our people in a way that improves customer experience, increases operational efficiency and enhances value creation.

As part of the service development in line with our strategy, we will continue to develop Luotea Smartti, our energy management service. In Finland, Smartti is used across a property portfolio of more than three million square metres. The extensive customer base and the data it generates provide a strong foundation for the further development of the service and the expansion of new value-adding services.

In addition, Luotea is launching an ERP system upgrade project aimed at supporting the continuous improvement of operational efficiency, enabling the utilisation of artificial intelligence solutions as part of key processes, and creating the capabilities for the future development of data-driven services. The capabilities provided by the upgraded ERP system, together with the strategic development project described above, will provide a strong foundation for strengthening Luotea's competitiveness, profitable growth and long-term value creation.

LUOTEA PLC

Board of Directors

Antti Niitynpää

President and CEO

Further information:

Antti Niitynpää, President and CEO, tel. +358 400 231 167

Mika Stirkkinen, CFO, tel. +358 40 558 8520

Luotea Investor Relations: ...



Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki

Main media



Luotea is a pioneer in facility services, offering comprehensive lifecycle solutions for buildings. We combine energy efficiency with innovative thinking to maximise property value and ensure the best conditions for every user. Our services range from advanced property maintenance, building technology and consultancy to professional cleaning and support. We grow sustainably and profitably, mindful of our impact on buildings, the environment and society. Leading the way, we drive our industry forward and shape a better tomorrow. For us, success is measured in trust – the trust our people, clients and owners have in us.

Luotea operates in Finland and Sweden, with 2025 net sales EUR 346 million and a workforce of approximately 5,000. Luotea is publicly listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

Attachment

Luotea Plc Interim Report 1 January-30 September 2026