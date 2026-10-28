End-To-End Language And Business Support Enhances Exhibition Communication And Coordination

SHANGHAI, SHANGHAI, CHINA, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- End-to-End Language and Business Support for ExhibitionsA professional language services company with 20+ years of operationTop 100 Global Language Service Provider (CSA)One of China's Top 10 Most Influential Brands in the Language Service IndustryCouncil Member Unit of the Translators Association of China (TAC)Vice-Chair Unit of the Professional Services Committee, Translators Association of ChinaISO 9001 Quality Management System Certified EnterpriseISO 17100 Translation Quality Management System Certified EnterpriseLanguage Service Provider Commended by Expo 2010 ShanghaiI. Why We Launched This ServiceAI is squeezing the space occupied by conventional translation, yet one category of demand at exhibitions is actually growing - clients want more than translation; they want someone who can speak, act and follow up on their behalf on site.Beyond booth interpreting, new needs have emerged: overseas clients unable to attend ask interpreters to tour the show, livestream and write summaries for them; clients who want to win business ask interpreters to learn their company inside out and then sell on their behalf; and extended needs such as transport, accompaniment and guided show tours. These needs are built on language capability, but what they ultimately call for is on-site business support at the exhibition.Drawing on years of experience serving the world's leading exhibitions, TalkingChina has systematized this into a one-stop solution:“End-to-End Language and Business Support for Exhibitions”.This is not a translation product; it is an exhibition business support product with language as its core capability.II. Four Service ModulesService 1: On-Site Exhibition InterpretingService TypeScope of ServiceOn-Site Booth InterpretingInterpreters stationed at the client's booth throughout the event, receiving overseas buyers, presenting products, answering inquiries and collecting business cardsBusiness Negotiation InterpretingConsecutive interpreting for in-depth negotiations covering price bargaining, payment terms, order details and cooperation agreementsAccompanied Show-Tour InterpretingAccompanying buyers around the show, facilitating supplier matchmaking, and accurately conveying product specifications, prices, manufacturing processes and cooperation modelsConference Simultaneous / Consecutive InterpretingSimultaneous and consecutive interpreting for technical forums, industry seminars and new product launches held during the exhibitionFactory Audit InterpretingEscorting clients on factory and production line visits, providing technical explanations and facilitating factory audit communicationService 2: Exhibition Representation and Remote Participation1. On-Site Exhibition Representation + Live-Stream InterpretingWhen overseas clients cannot attend in person, TalkingChina dispatches professional interpreters to tour the show on their behalf, relaying booth information and product updates in real time through live video streaming, with interpreting provided throughout the broadcast. After the exhibition, the interpreter prepares a show visit summary report in Chinese or a foreign language, covering key exhibitors, new product trends and potential cooperation opportunities.2. Exhibition Sales RepresentativeAfter gaining an in-depth understanding of the client's company background, product selling points, target customer profile and pricing strategy, the interpreter is stationed at the booth as the client's“temporary sales representative.” The interpreter does far more than translate - proactively presenting products, developing customers, conducting business negotiations and following up on sales leads - effectively a dual role of“interpreter + salesperson”, enabling clients to exhibit effectively without being there in person.3. Remote Online InterpretingVideo conference interpreting and telephone interpreting for exhibitors or buyers unable to attend, supporting hybrid online-offline formats.Service 3: Supporting Business Services for Exhibitions1. Pre-Show PreparationCoordination with organizers and exhibition companies: assisting the client with preliminary communication and coordination with exhibition organizers and event companies on booth confirmation, stand construction requirements, entry credentials, on-site procedures and equipment needs, ensuring smooth communication and accurate information throughout the preparation stage.Translation of promotional materials: multilingual translation and localized polishing of product brochures, display panels and posters, company profiles and investment brochuresTerminology database development: building a dedicated glossary in advance, tailored to the client's industryTraining for exhibiting staff: short-term training in business etiquette and cross-cultural communication2. On-Site SupportClient reception and guidance; on-site coordinationBusiness documentation: recording client requirements, key points of negotiation and follow-up actionsBusiness card collection and lead management3. Post-Show Follow-UpTranslation and compilation of negotiation minutesTranslation and follow-up communication for prospect emails, contracts and sample materialsPreparation of the exhibition summary reportService 4: Business Travel Support1. Airport Transfers and Business Transport: airport pick-up and drop-off for exhibitors and buyers, transport to and from the venue, and vehicles for business visits, with bilingual drivers available2. Local Guide and Escort Services: local guiding in the host city, commentary at attractions, everyday interpreting and dining accompaniment3. Shopping and Leisure Accompaniment: interpreting for shopping, sightseeing and leisure activities outside exhibition hours4. Itinerary Planning and Customization: one-stop programs integrating interpreting, transport, accommodation and guidingIII. Core Strengths of TalkingChina1. Multilingual CoverageMajor languages including English, Japanese, Korean, French, Russian, German, Spanish, Portuguese, Arabic, Persian, Turkish and Polish, as well as regional languages of Southeast Asia, the Middle East and beyond.2. Official Language Service Partner to Top-Tier ExhibitionsTalkingChina has served as the official language service partner of LUXE PACK Shanghai for many consecutive years and as the officially designated language service provider for the Shanghai International Film & TV Festival for ten consecutive years. It has also served SEMICON China, CMEF, Bakery China, CIBS, ATC, GREENEXT Expo, the Sibos Annual Meeting, CR Expo, SIC, CMTF and many other world-class exhibitions. These engagements demonstrate TalkingChina's ability to serve high-profile, large-scale, multilingual events.3. A Dual“Human + AI” ModelAt LUXE PACK Shanghai, TalkingChina provides human and AI simultaneous interpreting side by side. At GREENEXT Expo, AI simultaneous interpreting runs in parallel with human Chinese-French consecutive interpreting. TalkingChina does not reject AI; rather, it treats AI as one of its service tools and deploys it flexibly to suit the scenario, ensuring professional accuracy and contextual command in language conversion.4. Deep Vertical Industry ExpertiseTalkingChina has accumulated deep terminology and industry knowledge across film and television, automotive, semiconductors, medical, luxury packaging, logistics, marine and boating, baking, finance and more. Its depth in film and television is particularly notable: TalkingChina has been appointed an institutional member of the Film and TV Translation & Dubbing Committee of the Translators Association of China.5. Ability to Dispatch Local Interpreters OverseasTalkingChina can rapidly match local interpreters in target cities overseas. Clients avoid the cost of international travel for interpreters while still receiving localized service from professionals familiar with local language habits, units of measurement and business culture.6. End-to-End Management of Large-Scale ExhibitionsTwo projects - the International Film & TV Market of the Shanghai International Film & TV Festival (a 10-person project management team, 10+ languages, 7 venues, over 1,100 sets of equipment) and the Sibos Annual Meeting (300+ staff assignments, 15 hotel zones) - together prove TalkingChina's end-to-end project management capability for multi-venue, multilingual, multi-role, large-scale exhibitions: a core barrier that small translation teams cannot replicate.7. Extending Service from“Translation” to“Business Support”The combination of written translation and on-site interpreting at the Shanghai International Film & TV Festival's International Film & TV Market, the volunteer and protocol services at the Sibos Annual Meeting, and the localization advice given to Bangqi Technology - these cases show that TalkingChina's service boundaries have long since moved beyond traditional translation. Depending on the client's actual needs, services flexibly extend to on-site coordination, protocol and reception, localization consulting, business travel support and more.IV. Portfolio of CasesExhibitions TalkingChina has served include, but are not limited to:LUXE PACK Shanghai (Shanghai International Luxury Packaging Exhibition)Official language service partner for many consecutive years, providing Chinese-English human simultaneous interpreting, AI simultaneous interpreting, consecutive interpreting and simultaneous interpreting equipment rental, serving a number of the world's leading packaging suppliers and professional visitors.SEMICON China (China International Semiconductor Exhibition)Provided Chinese-English escort interpreting for Asia's largest semiconductor technology symposium, serving exhibitors and professional visitors from around the world.CMEF (China International Medical Equipment Fair)Provided exhibition interpreting and document localization for this bellwether event of the medical industry, where numerous global companies exhibit.Bakery China (China International Baking Exhibition)Provided written translation and interpreting services for this industry exhibition featuring numerous brand-name enterprises.ATC (Shanghai International Automotive Technology and Parts Exhibition)Provided on-site interpreting and industry matchmaking services at this automotive technology exhibition, which hosts numerous exhibitors.CIBS (China International Boat Show)Provided one-stop multilingual written translation, on-site interpreting, document localization and multilingual typesetting for this boat show featuring numerous global brands.Shanghai International Film & TV FestivalFirst awarded through competitive bidding in 2016, TalkingChina has served as the officially designated language service provider for ten consecutive years. The 2026 edition covers 12,801 square meters, bringing together 117 domestic exhibitors across 46 booths, plus 75 international exhibitors from 15 countries. Services delivered in 2025 included full escort interpreting for the Golden Goblet Award jury president, the Asian New Talent Award jury and the TV Festival jury; simultaneous interpreting for 15+ forums; consecutive interpreting for 30+ press conferences and the opening and closing ceremonies; over 600,000 Chinese characters of written translation; and interpreting and translation across 11 languages.GREENEXT Expo -“In Pursuit of Sustainability” Theme ExhibitionProvided AI simultaneous interpreting and human Chinese-French consecutive interpreting for 183 international guests from France, Canada, Belgium and other countries.Sibos 2024 Annual Meeting (SWIFT International Banking and Financial Telecommunication Conference)Dispatched more than 300 staff assignments in total across the National Convention Centre, the exhibition hall areas and 15 hotel zones, providing Chinese-English and Chinese-English-Arabic volunteer and interpreting services, as well as protocol services at exhibitor booths.Bangqi Technology · MODEX Logistics Exhibition, Atlanta, USATwo Atlanta-based local interpreters were dispatched on site to provide English-Chinese interpreting. Faced with the combined constraints of“local interpreters required + fixed budget + full schedule coverage,” TalkingChina completed recruitment and matching quickly. On site, the interpreters proactively advised the client to convert the units of measurement in its product presentations to US customary units, earning the client's praise for being“professional and reliable.”Shanghai Electric - Wind Power Project Assignment in RussiaDispatched one Chinese-Russian interpreter to be stationed at a wind power project in Saratov, Russia, providing Chinese-Russian interpreting and written translation services. The project has progressed steadily for a full year, and the client is satisfied with the interpreter's performance.Overseas Creator Interviews for a Leading E-Commerce Entertainment PlatformAmong TalkingChina's collaborations with a leading Chinese e-commerce platform, interpreting is one of the ongoing engagements. TalkingChina provides human simultaneous and consecutive interpreting on site overseas as well as remotely online, in Chinese-English, Chinese-Japanese, Chinese-Thai, Chinese-Vietnamese, Chinese-Indonesian, English-Thai and English-Vietnamese, mainly for interviews with overseas content creators and e-commerce brands.Interpreting for Entertainment IP Business Negotiations in SeattleTalkingChina provided a senior Chinese-English consecutive interpreter for business meetings held in Seattle between Chinese and US clients on the localized release of TCG (trading card game) products in China. Well versed in the entertainment industry, the interpreter delivered services that fully satisfied the client.ChinaJoy Exhibitor Booth Interpreting ProjectIn 2026, TalkingChina dispatched several Chinese-Korean and Chinese-English interpreters to provide Chinese-English and Chinese-Korean booth interpreting for a client company and for game exhibitors at the Korea Pavilion, winning unanimous praise from clients.China International Import Expo (CIIE)Since 2018, for eight consecutive years, TalkingChina has provided multilingual services at the CIIE every year, including simultaneous interpreting, consecutive interpreting, business escort interpreting and booth interpreting, in languages including but not limited to Chinese-English, Chinese-Russian and Chinese-Thai.China-ASEAN Expo (CAEXPO)In 2026, TalkingChina won the CITEM tender and provided 25 on-site English interpreters for the 23rd China-ASEAN Expo, taking full charge of the interpreting and reception work for the Philippines National Pavilion and the Commodity Pavilion.Escort Interpreting and Business Visit Coordination for the CEO of Metanet, a Leading Korean AI CompanyThe interpreter accompanied the client to the AGIC International General Artificial Intelligence Conference and the HEC & GIIC HarmonyOS Ecosystem Conference, serving as Chinese-English interpreter and coordinating the entire program - arranging visits to the districts where Shenzhen's AI industry is concentrated and introducing the local economic and cultural ecosystem, providing key support for the client's investment decisions in Shenzhen.China International Senior Care and Rehabilitation ExhibitionIn 2026, after several rounds of quotation and discussion, TalkingChina was selected by Poly Exhibition as the translation service provider for the China International Senior Care Exhibition and China International Rehabilitation Exhibition (CR Expo), delivering 12 person-days of escort interpreting for overseas exhibitors and delegates from Japan, Kazakhstan, India and Russia.CMTF International Medical Tourism ExhibitionIn 2025, provided Japanese interpreting services for the forum enterprises of the Zhenghe CMTF International Medical Tourism Exhibition.Mianyi Biotech* - Exhibition Interpreting and Business Assistance at the 26th European Congress of Pathology, SwedenIn September 2026, provided five days of Chinese-English interpreting for client Mianyi Biotech at the 26th European Congress of Pathology held in Stockholm, Sweden. In addition to on-site interpreting during the event, the interpreter also supported communication for pre-show booth construction and post-show dismantling, and answered questions on local transport, accommodation and exhibition arrangements before the client departed for Sweden, helping the client become familiar with local conditions in advance.Dayu Infinite* - User Interview and Market Research Interpreting in São PauloIn 2025, at the client's request, TalkingChina precisely matched a local Chinese-speaking interpreter in São Paulo to provide Chinese-Portuguese interpreting for two days of local user interviews and market research for client Dayu Infinite.V. Service Process1.Needs discussion: understanding the exhibition scale, industry sector, target languages, service scenarios and special requirements2.Solution design: developing a customized service plan based on requirements, specifying service scope, staffing and quotation3.Interpreter matching: rigorous selection of interpreters with relevant industry background and exhibition experience4.Pre-show preparation: providing client materials in advance, building the terminology database and completing interpreter briefing5.On-site execution: interpreters stationed throughout the event, providing interpreting, written translation and contingency support, with a project manager coordinating end to end6.Post-show follow-up: collecting feedback, delivering the summary report and continuously improving the serviceStart Your Customized Exhibition ServiceTalkingChina Language Services Co., Ltd.Website:Tel: 400-693-1088 / 021-62793688Email:...Or add us on WeChat ↑Let language connect the world, and let every exhibition become the starting point of business success.

Shanghai TalkingChina Language Services Co., Ltd.

Shanghai TalkingChina Language Services Co., Ltd.

+ +86 400-693-1088

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