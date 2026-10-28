Full-Cycle Language Services Strengthen Cross-Border Healthcare Communication And Collaboration

SHANGHAI, SHANGHAI, CHINA, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Full-Cycle Language Services for Cross-Border HealthcareA professional language services company with 20+ years of operationTop 100 Global Language Service Provider (CSA)One of China's Top 10 Most Influential Brands in the Language Service IndustryCouncil Member Unit of the Translators Association of China (TAC)Vice-Chair Unit of the Professional Services Committee, Translators Association of ChinaISO 9001 Quality Management System Certified EnterpriseISO 17100 Translation Quality Management System Certified EnterpriseLanguage Service Provider Commended by Expo 2010 ShanghaiTalkingChina · Extended Medical Language ServicesLanguage companionship throughout the journey - connecting every step of cross-border careTalkingChina, a language services provider with 23 years of professional experience, is ranked among the Top 100 Global Language Service Providers and is a Council Member Unit of the Translators Association of China. With years of deep expertise in pharmaceutical and medical translation, it serves hundreds of leading clients across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and healthcare institutions - including Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Hengrui, Henlius and United Imaging Healthcare - supported by a mature medical terminology database and dual ISO 9001 & ISO 17100 certification.We extend our professional medical language capability from document translation to on-site, in-person settings, remote video and full-cycle cross-border medical scenarios, delivering a one-stop medical language solution.Three Extended Medical Service SegmentsI. Medical Escort Interpreting for Foreign Nationals Coming to or Residing in ChinaMedical Care in China for Foreign Nationals - Breaking Down Language Barriers for Complete Peace of MindForeign patients seeking treatment in China typically run into difficulties such as choosing the right hospital department, communication barriers around medical terminology, unfamiliarity with the examination / payment / pharmacy collection process, and being unable to read Chinese medical records and reports. TalkingChina provides a closed-loop language + care assistance service covering the pre-visit, during-visit and post-visit stages.✅ Pre-VisitMedical pre-consultation: collecting basic condition details, recommending suitable Grade A tertiary hospitals / international departments and specialties, and explaining how medical care works in ChinaAssistance with booking appointments at the international department / VIP clinic of Grade A tertiary hospitals, and coordination of appointment slots✅ During VisitDedicated escort interpreters with medical / nursing backgrounds accompany the patient throughout, covering registration, consultation, imaging examinations, payment and pharmacy collectionMedical consecutive interpreting: accurate rendering of doctor-patient communication, explanation of the condition, discussion of treatment plans, pre-surgical informed consent conversations and risk disclosureCoordinating doctor-patient communication, reducing information gaps and improving the waiting experience✅ Post-VisitVerbal explanation and written translation of medical advice; interpretation of test reportsExplanation of medication instructions and reminders for follow-up appointmentsProfessional translation of medical documents including medical records, diagnostic certificates, prescriptions and discharge summariesEscort Interpreter Qualifications: fluent in the target language with a medical / nursing background; familiar with the procedures of the international departments of Grade A tertiary hospitals in Shanghai, Beijing and Shenzhen; all have completed TalkingChina's specialized medical interpreting training and signed strict confidentiality agreements to protect patient privacy.Reference Pricing1.Medical consultation (pre-visit or post-visit): RMB 500 / hour2.Medical escort interpreting - Who It Is For: foreign nationals intending to come to or already residing in China who seek medical care; foreign clients pursuing high-quality medical guidance; individual clients for health check-ups, in-depth screening and reproductive medicine consultations (egg freezing, IVF); foreign employees of foreign-invested enterprises and their family members.Basic Escort Tier | Standard-Qualification Escort InterpretingRMB 800 / half day (within 4 hours); RMB 1,500 / full day (within 8 hours)Interpreters: hold relevant interpreting qualifications and are familiar with basic medical terminology; suitable for routine consultations and basic examination escort interpreting.Senior Escort Tier | Advanced Senior Escort InterpretingRMB 600 / hour (2-hour minimum; additional time billed by the hour)Interpreters: years of hands-on experience in specialized medical interpreting, skilled in high-difficulty medical interpreting for complex cases, specialist and special-need outpatient clinics, and pre-surgical communication.II. Remote Medical InterpretingCross-regional / cross-border video consultations and case conferences, with real-time professional interpretingUse CasesRemote case conferences between domestic doctors and overseas specialistsOnline video consultations between foreign patients and Chinese physiciansMedical affairs meetings of multinational pharmaceutical companies and online clinical trial coordination meetingsMultilingual online consultation support for internet hospitals and cross-border health platformsService Format: Telephone / video real-time interpreting, with consecutive or simultaneous interpreting provided as required; pre-meeting medical terminology preparation and post-meeting translation and compilation of meeting minutes.Languages: primarily English, with Japanese, German, French, Spanish, Korean and other languages supported.Reference Pricing: billed by the hour and quoted individually according to language, scenario and duration; long-term clients may sign an annual framework agreement and enjoy preferential rates.Core Strengths: interpreters have medical backgrounds and command clinical terminology; strict privacy and confidentiality; compatible with the existing video systems of hospitals and internet medical platforms for rapid deployment.III. Full-Cycle Language Support for Overseas TreatmentChinese patients seeking treatment abroad - from medical record translation to on-the-ground accompaniment, full language support throughoutTarget ClientsDomestic patients and their families planning overseas treatment or second-opinion consultations; high-net-worth clients of insurance companies, health management firms and premium travel agencies.✅ Before TreatmentTranslation of the full set of medical documents: outpatient records, inpatient records, imaging reports, pathology reports, genetic test reports and more, between Chinese and English / other languagesCoordination of specialist appointments at overseas hospitals and consultation on treatment plansTranslation and preparation of visa and overseas treatment documents✅ During TreatmentOn-site escort interpreting abroad: airport pick-up, hospital registration, specialist consultations, accompanying examinations and treatment discussionsEveryday language assistance: accommodation, transport and diningEmergency coordination: liaising with hospitals, insurers and embassies / consulates✅ After TreatmentTranslation of overseas discharge summaries, medical advice and medication instructionsRemote follow-up consultation interpreting supportLiaison with the attending physician back home and translation of returned medical materialsCooperation Model: project-based packaged pricing, with a tailored plan based on destination country, length of stay and service scope; white-label services available for insurers, health management institutions and travel agencies.Additional Medical Translation and Specialized Language ServicesBuilding on TalkingChina's core pharmaceutical translation capabilities, we provide the following supporting medical documentation and specialized language services, working in tandem with our on-site interpreting business:1.Certified Medical Translation: translation of medical records and diagnostic certificates stamped with our official translation seal, suitable for visa applications, overseas insurance claims and overseas medical reimbursement; the translations carry evidentiary validity for cross-border use.2.Insurance Medical Document Translation / Interpreting: translation of medical claim documents for foreign clients and online interpreting for insurance underwriting; liaison with insurers to ensure the language compliance of claim materials.3.Medical Audio Transcription + Translation: transcription of outpatient recordings, case interviews and clinical discussion recordings, with bilingual translation provided, facilitating case archiving and medical review.4.Group Health Check Language Services for Foreign Nationals: batch escort interpreting for the annual health check-ups of foreign employees at foreign-invested enterprises, batch translation of complete check-up reports, and one-stop language solutions for corporate group check-ups.5.TCM Language Services for International Clients: TCM consultation interpreting and translation of TCM case records and Chinese medicinal material descriptions, for foreign patients in China, overseas TCM institutions and TCM going-global projects.Get More DetailsTalkingChina Language Services Co., Ltd.Website:Tel: 400-693-1088 / 021-62793688 / 15921450232Email:...;...Shanghai HQ: 8E, East Building, Xin'an Tower, No. 200 Zhenning Road, Jing'an DistrictBreaking down language barriers in cross-border healthcare, making every doctor-patient conversation accurate and reliable.

Shanghai TalkingChina Language Services Co., Ltd.

Shanghai TalkingChina Language Services Co., Ltd.

+ +86 400-693-1088

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