GB Health Clinic Helps Adults Navigate Midlife Changes With Hormone Replacement Therapy And Weight Management Care.

GB Health Clinic offers personalized hormone replacement and weight-loss care for adults navigating hormonal and weight-related changes in midlife.

MELBOURNE, FL, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Adults experiencing changes in energy, sleep, mood, body composition, or other aspects of well-being during midlife may benefit from a personalized approach to hormone and weight management. GB Health Clinic in Melbourne, Florida, provides hormone replacement therapy and weight-loss services as part of its broader approach to individualized medical care.The clinic's hormone replacement therapy is designed to address hormone levels that may decline with age or as a result of certain medical conditions. According to the clinic, treatment may help address symptoms such as hot flashes, night sweats, fatigue, sleep concerns, mood changes, and changes in overall well-being. Treatment plans are based on clinical analysis and supervised by medical professionals.GB Health Clinic also provides weight-loss services focused on personalized programs intended to support healthy and sustainable weight management. This can be particularly relevant for adults who find that maintaining weight becomes more challenging as they move through midlife and experience changes in hormones, metabolism, or daily routines.The clinic takes a patient-centered approach that combines primary care, functional medicine, women's health, hormone replacement, and other services. Its medical team emphasizes personalized treatment planning, preventive care, and addressing individual health needs rather than relying on a one-size-fits-all approach.Adults interested in learning whether hormone replacement or weight-management services may be appropriate can contact GB Health Clinic to discuss their health concerns and available care options. The clinic is located at 1705 Berglund Lane, Suite 102, Melbourne, FL 32940.About GB Health:GB Health Clinic is a Melbourne, Florida, healthcare practice offering primary care, functional medicine, hormone replacement, weight-loss services, aesthetics, laboratory testing, IV therapy, and other medical services. The clinic is led by Giselle Aguiar Barquie, an Advanced Practice Registered Nurse with a background in primary care, functional medicine, and aesthetics.

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GB Health Clinic

+1 (321) 340-3155

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GB Health Clinic helps adults navigate midlife changes with hormone replacement therapy and weight management Care. News Provided By Maps Guaranteed October 28, 2026, 06:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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