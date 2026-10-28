Torrance Mental Health Provider Offers Personalized ADHD Support For Adults And Children

Acen Integrative Psychiatry provides individualized mental health care, ADHD assessment, and medication management for patients across age groups.

TORRANCE, CA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Acen Integrative Psychiatry provides personalized mental health services for children, adolescents, and adults living with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), offering assessment and treatment options designed around each patient's needs. Based in Torrance, California, the practice combines evidence-based care with a patient-centered approach to help individuals better understand and manage their mental health concerns.ADHD can affect attention, organization, impulse control, and everyday functioning across different stages of life. For children, these challenges may influence school performance, relationships, and behavior. Adults may experience difficulties with workplace responsibilities, time management, and daily routines. Individualized evaluation and appropriate treatment can help patients identify their needs and explore practical ways to manage symptoms.Through its mental health services, Acen Integrative Psychiatry offers neurocognitive testing to assess ADHD and related concerns, personalized treatment planning, and medication management. These services support a more comprehensive approach to care, with treatment decisions informed by individual circumstances, medical history, and patient goals.The practice is led by Chidinma Nwankwo, DNP, PMHNP-BC, a psychiatric mental health nurse practitioner with experience caring for children, adolescents, adults, and older adults. Her clinical areas of expertise include ADHD, anxiety, mood disorders, and other mental health conditions. The practice emphasizes evidence-based treatment, compassionate support, and a therapeutic relationship grounded in trust and respect.The practice offers in-person appointments in Torrance by appointment and Telehealth services in Oregon and Illinois.Individuals and families seeking ADHD assessment or ongoing mental health support can schedule appointments or contact the practice to inquire about services.About Acen Integrative Psychiatry:Acen Integrative Psychiatry provides personalized mental health care for children, adolescents, adults, and older adults. Its services include comprehensive mental health care, medication management, personalized treatment planning, and neurocognitive testing. The practice emphasizes evidence-based treatment and holistic, patient-centered support, serving patients in California, Illinois, and Oregon.

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Acen Integrative Psychiatry

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Torrance Mental Health Provider Offers Personalized ADHD Support for Adults and Children News Provided By Maps Guaranteed October 28, 2026, 06:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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