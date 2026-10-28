Serial Cables Introduces High-Performance Dual EDSFF Pcie 6.0 Adapter For Next-Gen CXL Memory Workloads

The PCI6-AD-x162x8-EDSFF PCIe adapter card, shown here with two EDSFF devices installed, provides high-density CXL memory expansion and storage for enterprise data center environments.

Scale memory capacity in the enterprise with dual x8 EDSFF interfaces for CXL architectures, designed for flexibility in demanding environments

- Paul Mutschler, CEO at Serial Cables.

ENGLEWOOD, CO, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Serial Cables, Inc. today announced the release of a PCIe 6.0/CXL x16 AIC – dual E3, 2T Adapter (PCI6-AD-x162x8-EDSFF ), a PCIe adapter card with powerful performance that delivers dual x8 EDSFF interfaces for storage and memory expansion via CXL in the enterprise. The new adapter provides system integrators and data center operators with a flexible solution of large capacity for deploying EDSFF drives and CXL memory expansion trays in demanding environments.

The PCI6-AD-x162x8-EDSFF connects to the host via a PCIe x16 edge connector and features two 84-pin EDSFF device connectors at a right angle, each supporting x8 device interfaces. This architecture is engineered specifically for memory expansion via Compute Express Link (CXL), enabling organizations to increase memory capacity significantly through pooled architectures within expansion appliances.

The adapter offers significant flexibility with selectable power sources: engineers can choose between power provided by the host PCIe or dedicated auxiliary power via a PCIe 2x6 connector. This makes the adapter suitable for a wide range of deployment scenarios.

The adapter is designed for deep integration into existing frameworks for management in the data center. It features an SMBus architecture that can bridge the EDSFF devices directly to the host system for seamless monitoring during production. For engineers in the development phase, the board also provides dedicated access for external I2C analyzers to verify that device communication is stable.

To meet the needs of extensive deployments, the board includes a wide array of control headers. These provide access to MFG and FRU signals, which are essential for tracking assets and managing versions of hardware in the field. Furthermore, the adapter offers the flexibility to switch between operation in a single port or dual ports, ensuring compatibility with a variety of CXL memory modules and storage configurations.

KEY FEATURES:

. Two x8 EDSFF Interfaces: Connectors with large capacity for maximum throughput and storage density, optimized for CXL memory modules.

. Ready for CXL Memory Expansion: Designed for CXL memory expansion trays to enable pooled memory architectures that overcome the limitations of memory for each server.

. Flexible Power Design: Selectable power source via an SW1 toggle switch, supporting both host PCIe power and dedicated auxiliary power for deployments with high density.

. Control for Each Device: Individual headers for power disable, reset, HLED control, and configuration for two ports on each EDSFF interface.

. SMBus Management: Integrated SMBus access for monitoring and management of CXL devices, including support for external I2C analyzers.

. Integrated Cooling: Two onboard fan connectors to ensure optimal thermal management for CXL memory modules.

. Reliability for the Enterprise: Extensive safety, ESD protection, and compliance features for operation 24 hours a day.

The comprehensive header interface provides granular control over power management, device reset, and status monitoring (essential tools for managing large pools of CXL memory in production environments.)

AVAILABILITY: The PCI6-AD-x162x8-EDSFF is available now through the Serial Cables distribution network. For more information, technical specifications, or to place an order, visit or contact....

ABOUT SERIAL CABLES:

Serial Cables is a trusted provider of PCIe and CXL validation hardware. The company is known for early access innovation, responsive support, and purpose-built tools for hyperscale, enterprise storage, and silicon validation environments. Serial Cables focuses on short lead times, collaborative engineering, and delivering proven hardware that accelerates time to market.

Paul J Mutschler

Serial Cables

+1 303-810-5110

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Serial Cables Introduces High-Performance Dual EDSFF PCIe 6.0 Adapter for Next-Gen CXL Memory Workloads News Provided By Serial Cables October 28, 2026, 06:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Companies, Electronics Industry, Energy Industry, IT Industry, Manufacturing, Military Industry, Science...



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