Bhumi Pednekkar Offers Prayers At Mahakaal Temple In Ujjain

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 28 (IANS) Actress Bhumi Pednekar offered prayers at the Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga Temple in Ujjain ahead of Diwali.

The 37-year-old actress took to Instagram, where she shared a string of pictures of herself seeking divine blessings at the temple, one of the twelve Jyotirlingas.

Sharing a glimpse of her spiritual visit on social media, Bhumi wrote,“Just surrender Jai Shri Mahakaal. Happy Diwali”.

Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga is one of the twelve Jyotirlingas, shrines which are said to be the most sacred abodes of Shiva. It is located in the ancient city of Ujjain in the state of Madhya Pradesh.

The temple is situated on the side of the Shipra river. The presiding deity, Shiva in the lingam form is believed to be Swayambhu, deriving currents of power from within itself as against the other images and lingams that are ritually established and invested with mantra-shakti.

On the acting front, Bhumi will next be seen in as Belawadi Mallamma in the upcoming historical 'The Pride of Bharat: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj' starring Rishab Shetty.

Bhumi will essay the role of Belawadi Mallamma, the fearless warrior queen remembered for her courage and unwavering spirit. She will be seen alongside names such as Rishab Shetty Arjun Rampal and Vivek Oberoi to name a few.

Directed and produced by Sandeep Singh, The Pride of Bharat: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is planned as a two-part saga. The film is penned by Rishi Virmani, with music by Amit Trivedi and lyrics by National Award-winning lyricist Prasoon Joshi.

It was announced on July 20 that filmmaker Sandeep Singh has brought together an acclaimed international action team, including Mark Henson, known for his work on iconic projects such as Game of Thrones, Vikings, The Witcher, and Gravity, to create spectacular battle sequences for“The Pride of Bharat: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj”.